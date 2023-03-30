A successful dog is a friendly dog, they know it is survival of the friendliest

Survival of the friendliest is the title of a book by two American anthropologists who have come to the conclusion that this is the reason we as a species, have outlasted our fellow humans (apparently there were a few human types) It doesn’t surprise me, the “fittest” seemed to suggested the toughest, or the brawniest. But you don’t have to look far to see that friendly, is more powerful than brute-strength.

The dog would be a good place to start. A successful dog is a friendly dog. If you are not as friendly as a dog, you will lead a dog’s life. You might make a livelihood, but who wants to be chained overnight, guarding a building site?

This brings me to Kale, the most charming charmer that has ever chased a ball. He is not our dog, but we are his humans though. Aunt and Uncle would be the best way to describe us. When his parents need to go away for a break, we are their temporary replacement.

When he stays, my first concern is the sleeping arrangement. He likes to sleep on the outside, and it’s not easy to get over him to go for a widdle. You can move him! But he will simply return to, from where he came-eth.

He is a minor presence when it comes to measurement, but that’s a minor point, and he’s anything but minor. Even when I am just going from room to room, I feel compelled to acknowledge him, he looks at me all misty eyed. I’m really not sure what he’s thinking, but I believe it’s wise, whatever is going on behind those eyes.

He can jump if he wants to get down, but he would rather you ferry him to his destination. For the same reason that those American anthropologists suggest – I feel compelled to satisfy his every wish. He has charmed me into a slave, and he’s only nine inches tall.

He needs to be intellectually stimulated, so Clare takes him for a trip on the bus, where he people-watches, and people watch him back. Women fall into a mound of mush upon noticing him. He lifts his head up and reveals the baby face of an adorable pup, though he is nearly ten. With his soft sandy hair glowing neath the fluorescent light, the whole bus is entranced, as he peruses the coterie of humans, every make and shape travelling through their day, and they make cooing sounds of admiration back.

He won’t eat dog food. He makes it clear that he would rather starve than dine in dog cuisine, so it’s tricky. With three-inch legs, ye have to be careful, or you could have scrape-age, the belly could run aground if there’s not enough torque to pull the self in.

But he has been exposed to pizza, and now that he has tasted it, and found it delicious, he sees no reason why he can’t eat it all the time. At times like this, it becomes clear that he is a dog after all, and has no understanding of discipline. What is the point he wonders, I like pizza and don’t like that brown mush in the bowl, why can’t I just have pizza all the time?

So many times I have sat behind him watching the television, his cute little Batman ears, moving from side to side as he follows the action. When his favourite Cat Ad comes on, he goes rabid and hurls his toy lobster venomously against the wall while growling ferociously.

No matter what happens, Kale will survive, just like we did as a species, because it’s survival of the friendliest, and most charming.