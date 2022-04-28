A lightning strike never sounded as good as this

WHEN veteran singer-songwriter went into the studio during the initial stages of the lockdown in 2020, to record what would be his 10 solo release, even he couldn’t have predicted just how strong the resulting album would be.

‘Lightning, Show Us Your Stuff, is a turbulent and highly musical rumination that finds the former Grant Lee Buffalo stalwart addressing the fragility of life in a manner that most people would be able to relate on some level.

The album bears the markings of his prolific output and displays his ability to merge fabulous melodies with vibrant and imaginative lyrical content.

In many ways the album showcases Phillip at his most reflective nature and in doing so raises some serious questions about where society is going and of the values that people hold in high regard.

‘Ain’t Done Yet’ gets things started and is a mid-tempo, country-blues number with subtle jazzy undertones. The easy, laid back vibe of the track is instantly appealing and gently embraces the listener’s attention. The melody lead-in to the chorus is fantastic and the chorus itself is of a type that has instantaneous appeal.

‘Drawing the Head’ brings to mind the classic country-tinged vibe of classic Tom Petty, the Byrds or the aforementioned Grant Lee Buffalo.

A very introspective song, lyrically, it deals with self-doubt and those moments when we all question our decisions and perhaps wonder what it’s all about.

The percussive accompaniment is fantastic and sees Jay Bellerose utilise a lovely brushed pattern to set the overall laidback vibe.

The musicians on the album are all from the top drawer and include Jennifer Condos (bass), Eric Heywood (pedal steel and guitars), Danny T Levin (euphonium, trombonium an coronet) and the aforementioned Bellerose (percussion and drums) while Phillips himself in addition to vocals, also provides guitar, piano and organ.

The sound is absolutely fabulous and offers up wonderful clarity and to be fair showcases Phillips ability as an excellent producer.

‘The Lowest Low’ is a lovely, low-key, alt-country ballad where the melancholic vibe of the melody is enhanced by lyrics that hint at a person having some serious moments of self-doubt.

It’s an intriguing song from that perspective has offers up a message that many people will no-doubt be well able to relate to.

The subtle change in melody and vibe on the chorus is absolutely fantastic and serves to highlight the fact that even the most subtle of changes in melody can be extremely effective when executed well and in this case it’s an exemplary display of song arrangement.

Many of the songs on the album are set to a mid-tempo rhythm and while ordinarily that could lead to moments of repetition that’s not the case here.

‘Leave A Light On’ is features a very prominent acoustic guitar in the accompaniment and it sounds excellent. The subtle country-rock vibe is apparent throughout the album and the subtle plea for hope in the song is intriguing: “I got a ways to go / the stars are all that I can see / but I’ll be there before you know / just leave a light on, Leave a light on for me”.

While each of the songs on the album stand very much on their own merit as a body of work the tracks segue into each other wonderfully.

‘Mourning Dove’ is the type of laid-back, downbeat ballad one could have playing in the background while in the company of friends but it could just as easily provide accompaniment to a moment of introspective self-reflection.

‘Lightning, Show Us Your Stuff’ is grown from the same rich soil that Phillip’s long career, from Grant Lee Buffalo to his solo work, has sprang from.

That’s exemplified on ‘Sometimes You Wake Up In Charlestown’ where the question is asked how you end up in Charlestown and it’s a question that many songwriters can relate to. How do we all end up where we do? It’s the path of life and the decisions we make that paves our way.

‘Gather Up’ is a dirty, brooding blues track with a subtle hint of old school R&B for good measure. There is an angry undertone to the song that is compelling and it represents the most raucous moment on the album. It’s overall rhythm and general vibe is also gloriously infectious.

There are some wonderful standout moments on the album, ‘Straight to the Ground’, with its straight-forward message and gentle feel and ‘Coming To’ where the listener is transported to a moment of melancholic bliss.

The album culminates in the sublime ‘Walking In My Sleep’ which encompasses all the vital elements of everything that has gone before and wraps them up in an exquisite bluesy, country ballad. This truly is an exceptional album.