A cursed basciville in the company of Smith

A very special music event will take place in the National Opera House, Wexford, tomorrow night, Saturday, January 29.

The combined talents of Cursed Murphy versus the Resistance, Basciville and Stephen James Smith will play a special three-act show in the venue’s Jerome Hynes Theatre.

The concert, which even at this early stage, promises to be one of the local music highlights of the year will mark the release of a collaborative four-track EP, ‘Tell It To A Tree’, which recorded as part of Basciville’s recent residency in the National Opera House.

This release is the culmination of a journey that began when the collective, plus Colm Mac Con Iomaire, met in preparation for the 2020 SPLF Festival in Livorno, an engagement that proved one of the first Covid casualties.

Two years later, with Smith having moved to Wexford from Dublin just before lockdown, all of the musicians involved are now resident in the Model County.

They have vowed to one day honour that Italian job but in the meantime are preparing to film videos for two of the new tracks, supported by the Shorelines Festival.

Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance’s eponymous album was released in summer 2020, to widespread critical acclaim. The band formed when Cursed Murphy (aka: Peter Murphy, spoken word performer and author of the novels ‘John the Revelator’ and ‘Shall We Gather at the River’) and guitarist Dan Comerford joined forces with four members of the German-Irish drum crew Bloco Garman, including the Gangnus sisters Rebecca, Tamara and Jasmin.

The ensemble have just completed writing and recording sessions for their second album, due for release in mid-2022, and commenting on tomorrow night’s show in the Jerome Hynes Theatre, Peter Murphy said: “We’re proud and honoured to share the stage with our friends and fellow travellers Basciville and Stephen James Smith. We can’t wait to play the show.”

Stephen James Smith is a Dublin poet and playwright central to the rise of the vibrant spoken word scene in Ireland today.

To date, his poetry videos have amassed over three million views online and in 2017 he was commissioned by the St. Patrick’s Festival to write a new poem as a ‘celebratory narrative’ of Ireland.

The resultant piece, ‘My Ireland’, was accompanied by a short film by Director Myles O’Reilly, arranged and mixed by Conor O’Brien (Villagers), with music by Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Loah, Saint Sister, Eithne Ní Chatháin (aka: Inni-K) and Ye Vagabonds.

It has been viewed over 300,000 times online and was screened at the London Film Festival in Trafalgar Square on St Patrick’s Day.

The poem was in many ways a follow on from Smith’s previous poetry video, ‘Dublin You Are’, which received over 250k views online.

Smiths debut collection, ‘Fear Not’, published by Arlen House, was released in September, 2018, and he recently released a poetry pamphlet, ‘Hear Now’.

His poetry is included on the syllabus at Western Connecticut State University and his work has been translated into Irish, Spanish, Slovenian, Polish, Dutch and Italian.

Basciville is composed of Irish brothers, Cillian and Lorcan Byrne, whose sound explores the joys and sorrows of human existence through intense lyricism and dark harmony.

From Wexford, they both studied music and composition at Waterford Institute of Technology before embarking on a career as session musicians for many well-known Irish acts, including Susan O’Neill, Colm Mac Con Iomaire and Ailbhe Reddy.

The band recorded their first autonomous music under the name Basciville in 2016, in the form of the ‘Blues in Red’ EP.

The success of that release led to them signing with a UK label under which they released a succession of ‘sound-finding’ singles before embarking on the independent route.

After taking the time to accumulate the gear and the skills required to record their own music, they set up a studio in their home in Wexford and started a label and production house.

In the interim they’ve worked as producers with some of Ireland’s leading acts in addition to releasing a second EP, ‘For All Lost Youth’, and the critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Hymns to the Air’.

The gig in the Jerome Hynes Theatre of the National Opera House tomorrow night gets under way at 8 p.m.

Tickets available at the venue or online through www.nationaloperahouse.ie