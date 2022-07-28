9 top things to do in Wexford for the August Bank Holiday weekend

1: Rockin’ Food & Fruit Festival: Enniscorthy will be buzzing to the sounds of classic rock ‘n roll this coming weekend as it plays host to the Rockin’ Food & Fruit Festival 2022. The live music programme will see a wide range of gigs taking place at venues in the town as well as outdoor with some of the finest exponents of rock ‘n’ roll scheduled to appear including legendary acts such as Midnite Crawlers, Memphis Lee & The Creepers, The Class of 58 and popular Irish bands The Backbeats, The Moonrockers and Joe Fury & The Hayride.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to avail of some of the finest food to be found anywhere in the country and a number of celebrity chefs will be on hand to give demonstrations including Kevin Dundon, Edward Hayden and Paul Hynes. For a full rundown log onto www.rockinfoodandfruitfestival.ie

2: Gorey Market House Festival: The streets of Gorey are sure to be full of music and cheer this August Bank Holiday weekend as the Gorey Market House Festival makes its highly-anticipated return to the town. Taking place from Friday July 29 to Sunday July 31, the event will bring a host of artists from Ireland and abroad for a summer celebration for all ages. Acts playing over the weekend will include Qween, Tan and Sober Gentlemen, Zooropa, Beatles For Sale, Live Forever and more. The ever popular Play Day will take place in Gorey Town Park on Saturday, promising fun for all the family. A busking competition and a market are just some of the other attractions people can look forward to.

3 Gap Arts Festival: An outdoor picnic, retro gaming and an inflatable cinema are some of the many weird and wonderful activities to be expected at this year’s Gap Arts Festival in Ballythomas. Despite being held in a venue with no village, no crossroads and no theatre venue, the festival has brought professional theatre and art to the community each year since 2011. There will be something for everyone at this year’s festival. Visitors can enjoy theatre, films, workshops, talks and much more at this one of a kind event that aims to keep things interesting. The Gap Arts Festival will take place from July 29 to 31. More information can be found at www.gapartsfestival.com. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

4 The Leo Carthy Weekend: The Leo Carthy Weekend makes its much anticipated return to Our Lady’s Island this weekend with a two day celebration of traditional Irish music and song on July 30 and 31. The fun kicks off with a Variety Concert on Saturday night at the Community Centre, followed by a full day of events on Sunday including a 6km fun run, tractor and vintage run and open air music. For more details, follow The Leo Carthy Weekend on social media.

5: Summer Sessions: Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan of Eurovision fame perform in the Library New Ross on July 30 as part of the Summer Sessions series. Rock 'n' Roll Kids, performed by Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan, was the winning song of the Eurovision Song Contest 1994, written by Brendan Graham and performed for Ireland. The song was Ireland's sixth overall victory, and represented an unprecedented third consecutive time that the same country had won the contest. Contact New Ross Library for details.

6: Europe's strongest competition: The growing strongman and woman scene in Co Wexford has been recognised with the town getting the opportunity to host Europe's Strongest man/woman competition on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 in Pearse Park, New Ross.

Leonie Clarke and Bobby St Ledger are the driving force behind organising the competition which takes place on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month. They are part of the Irish Natural Federation of Ireland, along with other New Ross natives.

7: Boat pull and benefit night: The annual Kilmuckridge to Morriscastle Boat Pull will take place this Sunday, July 31. Kicking off at 12 p.m. in Kilmuckridge village, the event will see people from across the community test their strength as they pull the boat to the beach and back. Later on, the 39th annual benefit night will take place in Hammel’s Lounge, Kilmuckridge, with music by Lone Star, door prizes, a raffle and more. All funds raised through a village bucket collection and the benefit night will go to Rosslare Lifeboat Service.

8: Tuesdays with Morrie: Garrett Lombard (professional actor with Druid Theatre Company) and his father Garry Lombard (a life long amateur actor with Gorey Little Theatre) are performing Tuesdays with Morrie in Gorey Little Theatre this July, a very special production for both father and son, and for Gorey Little Theatre Group. Tuesdays with Morrie is a memoir by American author Mitch Albom about a series of visits Albom made to his former sociology professor Morrie Schwartz, as Schwartz gradually dies of ALS.

The show will start at 8.30 p.m. on July 29 and 30. Tickets are €15 and can be purchased from www.gr8events.ie.

9: Love Gorey Walking tour: Lorraine of Gallivanting.ie will offer free walking tours of Gorey on Saturday at 10.20 a.m. and 12 p.m. Come and hear a little of the town’s stranger stories and get to know this wonderful town a little better. The starting point is at the Markethouse on the Main Street. Participants must register at www.gallivanting.ie.