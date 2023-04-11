It’s getting out of hand now. The sudden spike in diesel and petrol prices made sense, the tomato-shortage was rooted in reality, but when you walk into a supermarket and see a €9 can of antiperspirant you know someone is playing silly buggers.

The can didn’t even promise 96 hours of lasting freshness. Yes, it had magic crystals and other high-end technology designed to fool your sweat glands, but it was essentially a normal pressurised container full of chemicals and harm.

A container which retailed at €5 not six months ago.

That was the last straw. But there were other straws before that. Salad cream, a condiment oft overlooked in favour of the more glamorous, more worldly, mayonnaise, one once so despised they threatened to ban it, now costs €4.50 per 500 gram.

The bit of ham to go with it has skyrocketed so much I’m thinking of recreating my childhood and living on Easi-singles for the rest of the year; although at least I had bread then – all I can afford now are cream crackers, the non-brand ones.

As an eternal sniffler, a person seamlessly segueing from one cold to the other, I’d like a nice velvety material with which to blow my nose, something with a touch of aloe vera to soothe it during the changes in season. But it’d be cheaper to use actual velvet now than buy a box of tissues, man-size or otherwise.

Everywhere you look crimes are being committed, liberties being taken; toothpaste? Doubled in price. Butter? Sourced from golden cows which roam the hills of Switzerland. Beans? If you can afford a tin plant it in the back garden and it might bring you to the enchanted castle.

The cuts of meat are only given to those with a form of ID, a letter from their employer, and two recent utility bills, and viewings for the punnets of grapes are by appointment only.

Everyone knows there’s a war going on, that we’re just out of a pandemic, but some companies are using these uncertain times to make ill-gotten gains. I’m no economist, but I refuse to believe a conflict being waged three thousand miles away means I must go au naturale in the office this summer.

It’s become a free-for-all, like looting in reverse, companies adding 30 cent there, 50 cent here, in the hope we won’t notice, that we’ll blindly drop their product into the trolley like we always do. But everyone has a limit, and I’ve reached mine.

Yet my concerns are meaningless, the gripes of a spoiled man-child, when compared to those of a struggling single-parent, a person barely managing to pay their rent, a family eking out an existence in the presence of an unpredictable mortgage.

I can expose the office to my natural pheromones and ignore the watering eyes of my colleagues, can exist on cream crackers and insects for at least another month, and, thanks to my new diet, my teeth will fall out of my head in a few weeks anyway.

But those families, those entrusted with raising children during these troubling times, are having to make increasingly difficult decisions, make choices which dwarf my own vow to stop buying my favourite brand of herbal tea, even at clubcard prices.

And we know now it’s not just the people we commonly associate with food poverty who are struggling; it’s working parents, people who never imagined they would be queuing up for the supplies which will allow them to feed the kids for the rest of the week, proud, sturdy Irish people who have been dug into a hole through no fault of their own.

As a nation we have a deep, unsettling relationship with hunger, with starvation, it’s somehow ingrained in us, but it’s never been like this, never spread so far, across all classes, all facets of society. A survey carried out by Barnardos last November revealed 10 per cent of Irish parents had used a food bank, and that figure will only rise as the price of basic everyday essentials continues to increase.

Sadly, as with most issues facing us in 2023, there are no solutions, no quick fixes to a rate of inflation not seen in this country since the early 80s. Indeed, the only sure-fire way of bringing prices back down is another recession.

We haven’t had one of those in a while. If we’re lucky they might bring the butter vouchers back this time.