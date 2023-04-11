Wexford

Straight Talking €9 for a can of antiperspirant? Shakedown at the supermarket as companies chance their arm.

Simon Bourke

Grocery prices have continued to rise. Expand

Grocery prices have continued to rise.

It’s getting out of hand now. The sudden spike in diesel and petrol prices made sense, the tomato-shortage was rooted in reality, but when you walk into a supermarket and see a €9 can of antiperspirant you know someone is playing silly buggers.

The can didn’t even promise 96 hours of lasting freshness. Yes, it had magic crystals and other high-end technology designed to fool your sweat glands, but it was essentially a normal pressurised container full of chemicals and harm.

