7 things to do in Wexford this week: April 19 to 25

There’s no need to be stuck at home this weekend with plenty going on around the Model County. Here's just seven reasons to get out and about:

1. The Frisky Gypsys

Having brought their own unique brand of upbeat indie rock to the likes of Whelan’s in Dublin and Crane Lane in Cork in recent times, there’ll be a Wexford homecoming for The Frisky Gypsys on Saturday night as they take their always high-energy show to the stage at The Crown Live.

Having previously played major hometown shows alongside Hudson Taylor in Min Ryan Park and enjoyed a couple of great nights in The Crown Live before, the lads return to bring their catchy and original songs like ‘I Am Falling’, ‘Born to Believe’ and ‘Dream Big’.

On the night, Frisky Gypsys will be supported by the ever-popular Ruben Buggy and an acoustic set from State of Mind.

Tickets for the show are priced at €15 and are available to purchase via www.latern.ie. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show kicking off at 9 p.m. and this will be a strictly over 18s event.

2. Cocktails and Frocktails in Gorey

The Ashdown Park Hotel will be transformed for a night of glitz and glamour aimed at celebrating the life of the late Clare Jordan on Saturday, April 22. The ‘Cocktails and Frocktails’ event will see people from across the community come together to enjoy music, dinner, dancing, cocktails and a raffle, with a €4,000 holiday one of the many prizes up for grabs.

While the event has been held for a variety of charities since it was established, this year’s soiree will serve as an opportunity to remember Ballytegan native Clare Jordan, and as a fundraiser for Pieta and Talk to Tom.

Tickets cost €60 and are available from the Ashdown or from Josephine at 086 224 9769.

3. Pleasure Madness in Enniscorthy

After a recent stay in a rehabilitation and spiritual wellness temple in Tibet, Peer Pleasure (recently over their crippling cannabinoid dependency) make a joyous and triumphant return to their beautiful homeland in The Presentation Arts Centre on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

After the release of their biographical debut single ‘Weed Addict’ the band are ready to apologise to all those they’ve harmed, and feel the love again.

4. Karan Casey at the National Opera House

Karan Casey will perform with Niamh Dunne and Sean Óg Graham at the National Opera House in Wexford on Friday, April 21. In a 25-year career, she has released 11 albums, toured extensively in America, Europe and Japan and collaborated with such diverse musicians as James Taylor, Bela Fleck, Maura O’ Connell, The Chieftains, The Dubliners and Peggy Seeger.

Her song ‘Down in the Glen’ was nominated for Best Original Folk song at the RTE Folk Awards in 2018. Her new album ‘Nine Apples of Gold’ was released in February 2023.

Booking at boxoffice@nationaloperahouse.ie or telephone 053 9122144.​

5. Colm Donnelly Remembrance Road Run

A road run in memory of Castletown teenager Colm Donnelly will take place this weekend and all are invited to come along.

The 18-year-old student at Gorey Community School died after a freak accident in February and now, to celebrate his life and his love of machinery of all kinds, his family and friends are organising The Colm Donnelly Remembrance Road Run on Sunday, April 23.

The event will begin from the Bunker Bar. Registration will take place at 10 a.m., with the event kicking off at 1 p.m. Registration is €25, including refreshments and live music. All vehicles welcome.

Money raised will go to ICU St Vincent’s University Hospital, Friends of Gorey District Hospital, Kilanerin National School and Gorey Community School.

6. Vintage fun day

The Tullogher Rosbercon Vintage & Classic Car Club vintage show and field day takes place at noon at Rosbercon Parish Centre on Sunday, April 23. The official opening is by a special guest. People can look forward to a dog show, fun fair, social dancing, children’s races, wheel of fortune, lucky dip, hang tough, U9 hurling tournament, with numerous other events.

All vintage vehicles, lorries, cars, tractors, steam engines, stationary engines and motorbikes will be on show. The club was formed in 2008 and has hosted a field day every year (apart from during lockdown).

All funds raised go to local worthy causes. In December, the club used some of the proceeds of its road run in August to give back to the organisations who supported it. The club’s members presented three cheques of €500 to Listerlin Tidy Towns, Rosbercon GAA club and St. Joseph’s Athletic Club.

7. Murder Mystery in Enniscorthy

Back by popular demand, a Digital Dads Murder Mystery takes place in Treacy’s Hotel, Enniscorthy on Saturday, April 22. One day, one night, lots of food, lots of laughs, a few bubbles and a bloody good murder, this event consists of one night’s B&B, afternoon tea, a four-course evening meal and an opportunity to put your gladrags on for a murder mystery event.

It’ll be an adults only day/night hosted by the digital dad and his good lady wife Mrs DD, and it’s limited to 25 people only - first come, first served. Price: €240 pps, with a €100pp deposit to reserve your place. Email: digitaldaddiary@gmail.com with your room requirements and any dietary requirements.