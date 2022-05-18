60 years of wedded bliss for Helen and John Deegan

30/4/2022 John and Helan Deegan who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family at Mannions bar. Photographed with their sons and daughters Sean, Monica, Selina and Anthony. Photo; Mary Browne

John and Helen Deegan photographed on their wedding day.

POPULAR New Ross couple Helen and John Deegan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Mannion’s recently with family and friends.

The magnetic couple were married on April 25, 1962, in the parish church, New Ross. They went on their honeymoon to London and raised four children Monica, Sean, Anthony and Selina.

A McHugh from Wexford Street, New Ross, Helen and fellow New Ross man John live in Parkfield.

They both retired from the 101-year-old New Ross family business nearly 20 years ago.

Everyone enjoyed a lovely meal and a great catch up on the magical occasion at Mannion’s.