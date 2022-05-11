300 tractors from Wexford and Wales unite for Lucy’s drive to survive

Taking part in the Irish and Walsh National Road Run, in association with Bargy Vintage Club, and in aid of Lucy’s Drive To Survive, from Wexford Racecourse on Sunday morning.

A fleet of more than 300 tractors, including 45 from Wales, converged on Wexford Racecourse for a road run held to raise funds for the family of Lucy Wall. Born with severe brain damage and cerebral palsy Lucy (3) requires round-the-clock and her parents, Darren and Elaine, have had to repurpose their entire home to facilitate her needs.

With that in mind the Bargy Vintage Club had arranged a joint road run with their Welsh counterparts prior to the pandemic, an event which they had hoped would raise much needed funds for Darren and Elaine. That event was subsequently postponed due to onset of Covid-19 but last weekend it finally went ahead.

The two clubs organise fundraisers every May Bank Holiday weekend, alternating between Ireland and Wales, and this year it was the Welsh coming to Wexford to support Lucy and her family.

And Chair of the Bargy Vintage Club John Rowe explained why they had chosen to help ‘Lucy’s Drive to Survive’. “Darren is a member with us and it’s always been our prerogative that anything we raise goes towards local charities so Lucy’s Drive to Survive tied in nicely with that,” said John. “There were some issues with the Welsh tractors coming in, they would usually have to pay additional charges since Brexit but we got that cleared with the Department of Agriculture, although they still had to be inspected when they came in.”

Such was the volume of tractors driving to and from Screen for the road run, John said there was no other venue in Wexford which could have hosted the event.

“We had so many tractors that was the only place we could have held it, without them it wouldn’t have happened. We want to thank the people of Screen who provided us with refreshments at the halfway mark. And the Welsh people who came over, their support was phenomenal,” said John.

Meanwhile, Lucy’s mam Elaine said she and Darren were eternally grateful for the support of the local community and that their daughter was doing well at the moment.

“We just want to thank everyone involved for their kindness, we don’t even know where to start when it comes to mentioning everyone who helped,” said Elaine. “Lucy is in right form, there’s not a bother on her. She had spinal surgery in February and got rods inserted into her back and she’s happy out, not that she was ever the type to give out in the first place.”