In Pictures: thousands enjoy spectacular fireworks as Wexford Festival Opera gets off to an explosive start

Monica and Vivian Crofton from Wexford at the Wexford Festival Opera fireworks display. Photo: Mary Browne

Martin, Abigail, Shelly, Annabelle and Emily McMahon from Ramsgrange at the Wexford Festival Opera fireworks display. Photo: Mary Browne

From left; Michael Troller, Noah, Jamie, and Cara Cummins and Marie Moore from Wexford photographed at the Wexford Festival Opera fireworks display over the harbour. Photo: Mary Browne

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Irene Cullen, Stephanie Menton, Keit Keating, Layla Keating, Marianne Keating and Rachel Doran from Kilmuckridge

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Stuart Hayden, Ava Walsh, Kate Walsh, Mason Walsh and Kim Walsh

Cllr Maura Bell, Mayor of Wexford, performing the official opening before the fireworks display. Picture: Ger Hore

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Conor, Celine and Cillian Moore from Crossabeg

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Mason Walsh and Stuart Hayden

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Mary Roche, Chloe Hawkins, Kayleigh Roche and Tomás Hawkins from Ferns

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Marc Walsh, Bridget Kenny Walsh, Blake Kenny Walsh and Mia Kenny Walsh from Castlebridge

Thousands throng the quayfront for the opening night fireworks display.

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Freya and Emma Kenny from Castlebridge

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Wendy Farrell, Molly Farrell Purcell, Lilly May Farrell Purcell and Sean Purcell Wexford

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were John Paul Murphy, Alex Murphy Byrne, Logan Murphy Byrne and Karen Byrne Wexford

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Lena Butler, Terri Louise Noughton, Holly Butler, Clodagh Reville and Ann Reville from Killurin

Mary Rose Nolan from Camolin, Co. Wexford, photographed at the Wexford Festival Opera fireworks display over the harbour. Photo: Mary Browne

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Sinead and Killian Bolger

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Daginja Kvecko and Eqita Ziemele

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Michelle, Kathleen, Ken, Grace, Harry and Billy Furlong from Piercestown

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Aoife Kehoe, Anna Bell, Paul Bell, Emma Bell, Bríd Hogan, Kyra Kehoe Casey and Seamus Bell

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Han Vos; Dr Mary Kelly; Cllr Maura Bell, Mayor of Wexford who opened the festival; and Anthony Browne

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Rachel, Olivia, Lara and Bella Fogarty Wexford

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Ciara Simpson, Eithne Simpson, Shelia Simpson, Carmel Murphy, Mary Furlong, Aoife Simpson, Áire Simpson and Edwina Whelan from Piercestown

At the opening of the 71st Wexford Festival Opera on Wexford Quay on Friday evening were Kasey, Caroline and Jack Harmon from Gorey

From left; Declan, Lucas, Joey and Lola Colfer from Kilmore, Co. Wexford, photographed at the Wexford festival opening. Photo: Mary Browne

The Wexford Festival Opera opening night fireworks on the quayfront. Picture: Ger Hore

Willow Furlong from Wexford photographed at the Wexford Festival Opera fireworks display over the harbour. Photo: Mary Browne

Wexford Festival Opera opening night fireworks light up the sky over the quayfront. Picture: Ger Hore

Thousands thronged to Wexford Quayfront on Wexford Festival Opera opening night as a fabulous fireworks display lit up the sky over the town.

Rain held off as the traditional pyrotechnics returned after a three-year absence to mark the start of the 71st festival which runs from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, November 6.

Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell had the honour of declaring the festival open before the fireworks – a traditional feature of the world-renowned festival – illuminated the skies to the delight of the thousands who packed every inch of the town’s long quayfront, from Wexford Bridge right down to the Talbot Hotel.

Afterwards, the opera programme got under way at the National Opera House in High Street, with the staging of the first of the three main stage operas, Fromenta Halévy’s La tempasta, a work first performed in London 172 years ago.

The National Opera House audience included novelist Colm Tóibín who wrote the libretto for The Master, a one-act opera having its world premiere at Wexford Festival this year.

The 2022 Wexford Festival Opera runs for 17 consecutive days and showcases over 80 events including three main stage operas, two pocket operas, a new commission and an Irish premiere.

There’s also a full programme of fringe events, including music gigs, theatrical performances and a wide range of art exhibitions around the town.