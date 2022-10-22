In Pictures: thousands enjoy spectacular fireworks as Wexford Festival Opera gets off to an explosive start

Thousands thronged to Wexford Quayfront on Wexford Festival Opera opening night as a fabulous fireworks display lit up the sky over the town.
Rain held off as the traditional pyrotechnics returned after a three-year absence to mark the start of the 71st festival which runs from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, November 6.
Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell had the honour of declaring the festival open before the fireworks – a traditional feature of the world-renowned festival – illuminated the skies to the delight of the thousands who packed every inch of the town’s long quayfront, from Wexford Bridge right down to the Talbot Hotel.
Afterwards, the opera programme got under way at the National Opera House in High Street, with the staging of the first of the three main stage operas, Fromenta Halévy’s La tempasta, a work first performed in London 172 years ago.
The National Opera House audience included novelist Colm Tóibín who wrote the libretto for The Master, a one-act opera having its world premiere at Wexford Festival this year.
The 2022 Wexford Festival Opera runs for 17 consecutive days and showcases over 80 events including three main stage operas, two pocket operas, a new commission and an Irish premiere.
There’s also a full programme of fringe events, including music gigs, theatrical performances and a wide range of art exhibitions around the town.