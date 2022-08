The Bridgetown College class of 2022 at their grad ball in the Riverbank House Hotel, Wexford.

Cousins at the grad: Aaron Moran, Ava Lawton Breslin and Danny Lawton Corish.

Enjoying themselves at the Bridgetown College Graduation Ball in The Riverbank House Hotel, Wexford, were Dion Hogan and Andrea Dansaite.

Darren O'Neill and Sophie Power at the Bridgetown College Graduation Ball in The Riverbank House Hotel, Wexford.

STUDENTS of Bridgetown College had a ball at their grad in Wexford’s Riverbank House Hotel.

The Covid-19 pandemic put the brakes on grads in the past two years, but the class of 2022 had a chance to turn on the debs style at the popular venue in Ferrybank, overlooking Wexford Bridge.

Check out our gallery from photographer Ger Hore!