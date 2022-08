The Selskar College class of 2022 at their grad ball in the Riverbank House Hotel, Wexford.

Evan Carr and Ploy Sae Ko at the Selskar College grad ball in the Riverbank House Hotel, Wexford.

THE Selskar College class of 2022 celebrated in style as the Wexford town grad season continued in full swing.

The Riverbank House Hotel provided the venue as the debs made a comeback after a two-year gap because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our gallery of pics is from photographer Ger Hore.