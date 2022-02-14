‘I never thought I’d eventually have to evacuate Kyiv’ – Wexford man tells of rising tensions in Ukraine

WEXFORD man Bradley Stafford was out for a meal with his wife Anastasiia on Saturday night when his phone began to ring. It was his sister Charlotte. She was ringing to say that the Irish Embassy in the Ukraine was now advising that all Irish citizens evacuate the the country by any means necessary with tensions escalating on the Ukrainian border and word spreading of an imminent Russian invasion.

Having lived in Kyiv since 2017, Castlebridge native Bradley is no stranger to the fraught tensions on Ukraine’s Eastern frontier. However, until now, it had been a situation that was far removed from his daily life in the country’s capital. That was until some 100,000 Russian troops began to amass on the border with tanks, helicopters and all manner of artillery. The actions sparked a serious conversation between the Wexford photographer and his Ukrainian wife and they made the decision to evacuate Kyiv and move some 300km west to stay with Anastasiia’s mother.

"The war in the east has always been there in the background since I came over here in 2017,” he explained. “It was always in the back of our minds though. People just kind of got on with it. Then in December or January, things kicked up a notch. I was terrified. I started reading all these reports on social media that calls were being made between Washington and Moscow and troops were continuing to assemble on the border etc. For the first time, we were beginning to hear that Kyiv was potentially going to be the target. That’s when we had to make a decision.

"It’s as tense as it’s ever been here and not just in the east, but in the capital too. All over the country, people are having conversations and trying to make plans, wondering ‘what will we do?’ A lot of people in Kyiv aren’t as fortunate as us and can’t just move 300km west. Some of them would’ve already fled conflict in the east as far as Kyiv and now they’re looking at having to make that decision again.”

The couple packed up their dog and some of the essentials and made the journey 330km west of Kyiv to Rivne, where Anastasiia’s family live. Understandably, his family at home, parents Niall and Cindy and sister Charlotte, remain quite concerned, but he’s reassured them that, for the moment at least, he’s safe.

"We’re not in a position to leave Ukraine,” he said. “Ukraine is home. My wife loves it and her parents and grandparents are here.

"Regardless, even if we wanted to, it’s not just a matter of hopping on a plane. My wife would have to apply for a visa and then we’d have to get certain vaccinations etc to get our dog out of here too. All these things take time. The embassy recommended that we could leave over the border to Poland or the Czech Republic and apply from there, and I guess that’s still an option.

"For now though, we’re in Rivne and we’re happy to stay here. I’d be very surprised if anything happened here, but then I thought the same about Kyiv for the past four years and now it seems to be a target."

As for daily life in Ukraine, according to Bradley, it alternates between planning for the worst and complete normality.

"Life is kind of going on as normal,” he said. “Obviously people are having these conversations about what they’ll do, but beyond that, there’s not much they can do. The Ukrainian competition to pick their Eurovision entry took place last night and bars etc are still open. The government are urging calm, but I suppose that’s all they can do. While everyone is worried, you can go for a pint at night and everything seems normal.”

Despite this, there’s definitely a sense of impending danger there.

"I remain hopeful that this will blow over and maybe it’s just Russia flexing its muscles, but your guess is as good as mine,” Bradley says. “It’s as tense as it’s ever been. It’s hard to know what will happen. Some days it feels like there’s not much to be said and not much happening. But the fact is that there are some 130,000 troops gathered on the border and a sizeable artillery reserve.

"I really like to think nothing will happen, but every day I see videos of tanks, helicopters and troops at the border. It’s scary stuff. I never thought I would have to eventually evacuate Kyiv. I’d hate to think what daily life could eventually become.”

Bradley and Anastasiia, like everyone else in Ukraine, face an uncertain future in the coming days as decisions made in places like Moscow and Washington will have a big bearing on their lives.

"We have a lovely flat in Kyiv,” Bradley says. “Where we’re staying now with my wife’s family is about a third of the size and they’ve taken in two extra bodies and our dog. Initially I said we’d give it a couple of weeks to see if it blows over.

"When we were packing stuff, we kind of brought the essentials and I was kind of thinking, ‘we’ll be back in a couple of weeks, I can do without that’. The more this goes on though, I’m thinking, who knows?”

For now, Bradley is trying to stay busy working as a freelance photographer, while his wife works in IT from home. His website shows many pictures of just how beautiful the country of Ukraine is and having captured the very best of the country, he’ll be desperately hoping that his adopted home escapes unscathed from this latest international friction.