‘I never thought I’d eventually have to evacuate Kyiv’ – Wexford man tells of rising tensions in Ukraine

Wexford man Bradley Stafford and his wife Anastasiia who fled Kyiv and are staying with family in Rivne in Ukraine. Expand
A photo Bradley captured of St Andrew's Church in Kyiv. He now fears for the future of the Ukrainian capital. Expand
One of Bradley's photographs of St Sophia's Cathedral in Kyiv. He now fears for the future of the Ukrainian capital. Expand
Some of Bradley's work. A photo of the Carpathian mountains in Ukraine. Expand

Wexford man Bradley Stafford and his wife Anastasiia who fled Kyiv and are staying with family in Rivne in Ukraine.

A photo Bradley captured of St Andrew's Church in Kyiv. He now fears for the future of the Ukrainian capital.

One of Bradley's photographs of St Sophia's Cathedral in Kyiv. He now fears for the future of the Ukrainian capital.

Some of Bradley's work. A photo of the Carpathian mountains in Ukraine.

Padraig Byrne

WEXFORD man Bradley Stafford was out for a meal with his wife Anastasiia on Saturday night when his phone began to ring. It was his sister Charlotte. She was ringing to say that the Irish Embassy in the Ukraine was now advising that all Irish citizens evacuate the the country by any means necessary with tensions escalating on the Ukrainian border and word spreading of an imminent Russian invasion.

Having lived in Kyiv since 2017, Castlebridge native Bradley is no stranger to the fraught tensions on Ukraine’s Eastern frontier. However, until now, it had been a situation that was far removed from his daily life in the country’s capital. That was until some 100,000 Russian troops began to amass on the border with tanks, helicopters and all manner of artillery. The actions sparked a serious conversation between the Wexford photographer and his Ukrainian wife and they made the decision to evacuate Kyiv and move some 300km west to stay with Anastasiia’s mother.

