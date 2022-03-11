History made as first women's coalition is launched in Wexford

Fiona Dempsey, special guest Michelle O'Neill and Cllr. Maura Bell at the launch of Wexford County Council Women’s Coalition in the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy.

HISTORY has been created in Enniscorthy with the official launch of the first Wexford County Council Women’s Coalition in the Riverside Park Hotel.

The coalition, which is composed of six female councillors, was established to support an increase in the number of women in politics, support respective female members of the council, and to encourage other women who are interested in politics to get involved.

The Women's Coalition is composed of: Chairperson - Cllr Maura Bell; Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council – Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy; Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan; Cllr Mary Farrell; Cllr Lisa McDonald, and New Ross Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Bridín Murphy.

The special guest at the launch and the person who performed the official launch was world renowned Wexford soccer referee, Michelle O’Neill, who in addition to her many other achievements was the first Irish referee to officiate at an Olympic Games. Michelle was also the first Irish person to officiate at a FIFA World Cup Final, when she was an assistant referee for the 2019 FIFA Women’s final.

Expressing delight at being invited to launch the coalition, Michelle said she valued its role in empowering and inspiring women.

Outlining her refereeing journey since 2008, she said her “long-term goal is to officiate at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023”.

Michelle also highlighted the important significance of having support and the right people around you “to lift you up”.

She also emphasised the need for people to have positive role models and said: “When I was a player, I never saw a female referee or was in a match officiated by a female referee”.

Cllr Maura Bell, who coordinated the event, congratulated Michelle on all of her achievements to-date and she said she is someone who personifies the motto: ‘If you can see it, you can be it”.

Cllr Murphy has the distinction of being Wexford County Council’s third ever female Cathaoirleach and one of the first things she did was acknowledge the plight of the people in Ukraine.

"The stories, photos and shattered lives in Ukraine are heart-breaking and we need to voice our objection to this war at every opportunity and voice our solidarity with Ukraine," she said.

Putting the focus on female representation on Wexford County Council, Cllr Murphy said the six female councillors currently on the local authority represented 17 per cent of the overall council make-up.

With that in mind she said: “We need quotas to have an equal number of women at decision-making tables in state and public bodies. We’re not looking for more, we’re looking for the same.”

Among those in attendance were fellow councillors from the local authority including Wexford town mayor, Cllr Gary Laffan and the Cathaoirleach of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Cllr Pip Breen.

CEO of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright, was also among those present and addressing the launch he expressed full support for the Women’s Coalition, which is a formal sub-committee of the County Council.

“The coalition members are exemplary role models of leadership,” said Mr Enright.

Referring to the 17 per cent female representation on the local authority, he said it indicated “a significant gender gap” that must be addressed.

Mr Enright also highlighted how the challenge of “balancing work and family life, which often causes women to withdraw from politics” is another issue that needs to be properly deal with.

The launch of the Women's Coalition was one of a series of events championing women during the week of International Women's Day and in addition to its launch, Wexford County Council, in conjunction with the coalition and Local Enterprise Office Wexford, hosted an event called ‘Together Again’ with guest speaker Jacinta Kitt, in Johnstown Castle.

Another event was organised by Cllr Mary Farrell, called ‘Break the Bias’. That event took place in Kilmuckridge and was aimed at enabling women to come together to celebrate their personal, professional, and community lives.