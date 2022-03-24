Government to urgently establish a ‘large reception centre’ for Ukrainian refugees arriving at Rosslare Europort

THE government is working on installing a “large reception centre” for Ukrainian refugees arriving into Rosslare Europort to aid with processing and the issuing of documents as they arrive into the country.

Taking Leader’s Questions in place of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath suggested that the centre may not be located within the terminal building at the Europort, with the OPW customs site being mooted as the most likely option.

“The intention is to put in place, as quickly as possible, a large reception centre close to the port,” Minister McGrath said. “Insofar as we possibly can, the model will replicate the one successfully in place at Dublin airport.”

The comments came in response to urgent plea from Labour TD Brendan Howlin for improved coordination of the response at the Wexford port, where in excess of 1,000 Ukrainian refugees have already entered the country in the past fortnight.

"We expect to welcome to our shores up to 200,000 refugees," Minister Howlin said. “And we must be ready, today and each coming day to properly receive these desperate and traumatised people who are coming here for refuge”

Referring specifically to Rosslare, he continued:

"In a most welcome and generous gesture, Stena Line ferries is offering free passage aboard their vessels to Ireland. On Monday, more than 180 people availed of that facility. Ukrainians fleeing terror and arriving in Rosslare. Another Stena boat will arrive from Cherbourg tomorrow and a larger vessel the Estrid will arrive from Cherbourg on Saturday. It’s expected that many hundreds of refugees will arrive on these ships in the days to follow.

"However, in the port, although there’s been amazing and heart-warming goodwill from local community volunteers, local authority staff, garda síochána, social protection and so many more, there is a clear lack of coordination – a lead agency, somebody to be in charge and coordinate that goodwill. We need a strong physical presence from the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS).

Getting into the specifics of what is required, Deputy Howlin said: “There must be comprehensive Covid testing for staff and for those arriving. Already some support staff have had to isolate as a result of the latest Covid wave. There must be sheltered areas to deal with traumatised people, away from busy port activity. We’re talking about women and children mostly, arriving in an alien foreign country and into a busy working port.

“There’s also a need for practical assistance including the likes of guidance on car insurance. People are arriving in cars instantly with no insurance that have driven across Europe. There’s a need for cash for fuel, support for medicines and prescriptions, sim cards and power adapters, all the normal things that people need. Many fled their homes with the clothes they had standing up. We need to wrap supports around them.

“In the coming days hundreds, perhaps thousands, of refugees will be arriving at our ports. We need to recognise that those areas are now becoming war refugee zones and we have to prepare accordingly and I’d ask you to set out what your plans are.”

In response Minister McGrath outlined that nationally, in excess of 10,000 Ukrainians have arrived into Ireland. He said over 2,500 hotel rooms have been contracted by IPAS and additional capacity is now being pursued as the relevant bodies work through offers of accommodation submitted through the Red Cross.

"In relation to Rosslare Europort,” he said. “I want to recognise the efforts of all of the local groups who have been on the ground meeting refugees as they arrive at Rosslare Europort and assisting them in every way they possibly can.

"We acknowledge the point you raise about the need for greater coordination to ensure the process works as efficiently and seamlessly as possible. The Department of the Taoiseach is coordinating a group that has been tasked with putting in place enhanced arrangements at Rosslare Europort to accommodate Ukrainian refugees that arrive there. The key services to be provided are to be under the Departments of Justice, Children and Social Protection. The intention is to put in place, as quickly as possible, a large reception centre close to the port, which is a busy working port. Insofar as we possibly can, the model will replicate the one successfully in place at Dublin airport.”

Deputy Howlin welcomed this, but stressed that it was desperately needed right away.

"I welcome that, but it needs to be in place tomorrow,” he said. “The next Cherbourg boat is in tomorrow. Our response to Brexit was to put customs officials and agents on board ferry vessels so that when truck drivers were arriving, all the paperwork was done. Surely we need to put cross departmental teams on board the ferries? The 18 hour crossing affords the opportunity to do the registration, to do the Covid test, to assess accommodation needs, so that when people arrive, that work is done.”

Minister McGrath stressed that Ukrainian nationals arriving at Rosslare Europort “are being looked after, thanks in no small part to the fantastic efforts of local community groups, but also state actors who are directly involved in providing essential supports”.

He assured Deputy Howlin that “this specific issue is being treated with the urgency deserved” and that it “will be done as quickly as it possibly can”. He also vowed to raise the possibility of having personnel on board the ferries with the Taoiseach’s office.