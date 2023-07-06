Woman who collapsed and died at Wexford beach was former British Navy officer

The woman who died suddenly while out walking at Ballymoney South Beach on Tuesday evening was a former officer of the British Navy who was living in Co Carlow.

Maria Falls (63) née Cummins of Leany, Ardattin, Carlow had been visiting the beach with a friend when she collapsed at the water’s edge at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services treated Ms Falls at the scene but she was pronounced dead a short time later. She is predeceased by her husband George, father Richard, mother Eileen and brother Sean.

Read more Woman dies suddenly after collapsing at Co Wexford beach

Reposing in Byrne's Funeral Home Crablane on Friday from 2 – 8 p.m. Ms Falls’ cremation service will take place on Saturday at 1.30 p.m. in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Following news of her passing, condolences have begun pouring in for Ms Falls on rip.ie

“Our deepest condolences to Maria's family,” said Cathal Herbert of Riverstick. “As a friend of her late husband, George Falls, we have fond memories of everyone meeting at car shows throughout the years. Thinking of you all at this sad time.”

“Very sorry to hear of Maria’s passing, a kind and generous woman who will be sadly missed,” added the Byrne family.