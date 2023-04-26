Woman located and rescued from Courtown after overnight search

A woman who was missing from her home since yesterday had been located and rescued from a rocky shoreline near Courtown.

Courtown was a hive of commotion on Wednesday afternoon as Rescue 117, a crew from Courtown RNLI, the gardai and an ambulance gathered to support the rescue of the woman. Speaking soon after the rescue, Lifeboat Operations Manager with Courtown RNLI, Mark Chambers confirmed that the woman was responsive and receiving treatment.

"The woman had been missing since last night and we located her with the help of Rescue 117 this afternoon. We located her on the shoreline to the north side of Roney Rock. She was on a rocky shoreline and the boat managed to get in and take her off. She had been in the water before that,” he explained.

"She was alive and responsive, which was good. We brought her back to the station, where she received care, and then we put her in an ambulance. She is very, very lucky.”