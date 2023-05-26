Wicklow woman helping the women of Afghanistan via Croghan
From the slopes of Croghan Mountain, Pat O’Malley carries on the legacy of her late husband, Terry, who did pioneering work in Afghanistan. She tells Reporter David Medcalf about an upcoming concert ‘Not Forgotten’ in aid of Afghan women
David MedcalfWicklow People
From her home on the Wicklow/Wexford border, Pat O’Malley keeps a flame alight. It is a flame which has flickered in the face of individual loss and of events which have garnered global headlines. Yet it continues to burn, bearing witness to the enduring optimism of the human spirit.