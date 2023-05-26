Wexford

Wicklow woman helping the women of Afghanistan via Croghan

From the slopes of Croghan Mountain, Pat O’Malley carries on the legacy of her late husband, Terry, who did pioneering work in Afghanistan. She tells Reporter David Medcalf about an upcoming concert ‘Not Forgotten’ in aid of Afghan women

Patricia O'Malley with one of her favourite photographs of her late husband Terry. Photo: Jim Campbell

David MedcalfWicklow People

From her home on the Wicklow/Wexford border, Pat O’Malley keeps a flame alight. It is a flame which has flickered in the face of individual loss and of events which have garnered global headlines. Yet it continues to burn, bearing witness to the enduring optimism of the human spirit.