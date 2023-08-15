Wicklow shop backs former employee and Sydney Rose Aoife

Sydney Rose, Aoife Butler, has been backed by her former employers at Candy's Costcutters in Carnew and her local community of Askamore, County Wexford.

With no official Wicklow representative taking to the stage at this weekend’s Rose of Tralee Festival, a Carnew shop is urging the Garden County to get behind their former employee and Askamore native Aoife Butler as she steps into the spotlight as this year’s Sydney Rose.

Aoife, who will honour her late brother and share an important message at the competition, has been given the full backing of staff and former employers at Candy’s Costcutters in Carnew, who have turned to social media to drum up some encouragement from the Wicklow and Wexford public.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish our former colleague, good friend and very special young lady the very best of luck as she embarks on the The rose of Tralee tour,” the post read. “Aoife is representing Sydney in this years competition and we have no doubt she will go far.”

A resident of Sydney for the last four years, the 28-year-old Mental Health Clinical Nurse Educator has a long-held dream of taking part in the event. However, the death of her brother Matthew coupled with a return to university to pursue a Masters prompted her to take the leap.

Speaking earlier this year, Aoife’s proud sister Michelle said: “When we were all growing up, the Rose of Tralee was something we watched and thought about doing. Over the last few years, Aoife always mentioned it but it was never the right time.

“This year, she felt it was the time to do it. Our brother passed away in Australia and that was a lot of what inspired her. Because of that, she became very involved in mental health and wanted to get out her message out there and she thought, why not do that through Rose of Tralee.

Aoife, who is a former student of Coláiste Bhríde Carnew, moved to Australia nearly four years ago to travel and follow her late brother Matthew’s dreams. Matthew lived in Sydney for three-and-a-half years before he passed away in 2016 at the age of 25.

Aoife is very passionate about mental health and living up to honouring her brothers memory. She studied a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Mental Health Nursing in Ireland and is now currently studying her Masters of Mental Health at University of Newcastle, while also working full-time at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney.

“This is much more than the Rose of Tralee for Aoife. It signifies so much for her and gives her a chance to get her message out there,” explained Michelle.

“We didn’t have a traditional family as such. Aoife wants to show people you don’t have to be from the perfect situation to be successful and happy and to do these kinds of things. She has experienced challenges that aren’t typical to most, and lost a brother at such a young age. For her to come out the other side and push herself forward to do her masters and become a rose is incredible.

“She hopes to be able to be a positive role model to young women and encourage them to follow their dreams, despite the challenges they may face in life.

“The community have been so supportive. We are all so immensely proud of her.”

The Rose of Tralee Festival takes place between Friday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 22. The Roses will take to the stage at the Dome in the Kerry Sports Academy at the MTU on Monday and Tuesday.