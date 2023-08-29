Wicklow mourns death of former camogie president Breda Hyland

The tightly-knit Carnew community has been plunged into deep sadness with the news that beloved local character and staunch supporter of local GAA Breda Hyland (née Kilbride) has died.

Described as a “gentle soul” who was deeply respected on both sides of the Wicklow-Wexford border, Breda was a lifelong supporter of Carnew Emmets GAA Club and a former president of the camogie club.

A devoted wife to husband Edmond, sister to the late Jack, and loving mother of Mary and Don, tributes to Breda’s infectious and dedicated character have poured in from around the Garden County and beyond, with Carnew Emmets commenting:

“In loving memory of Breda Hyland, a great supporter of Carnew Emmets GAA Club. Breda was a lifelong supporter of our GAA club and president of our camogie club – the most senior and honorary position bestowed on any member.

“Breda was always there to cheer on our teams, and she was always willing to help in any way she could. She would encourage our younger players to pick up a hurl and get to the field.

“Born and raised in the Garden County, Breda's GAA faith was written in the stars. With brother Jack Kilbride to her left and husband Edmund Hyland to the right, Breda would have been in no better position for an after-match report.

“Breda was a huge figure in our community, a loving wife, a devoted mother to Don and Mary, mother-in-law to Angie and Eddie and even prouder Granny to Drew, Ella, Millie and Danny, all who would in fine tradition wear the yellow and blue.

“Breda was a true Gael, and she will be deeply missed by all. Her dedication and support to our club will never be forgotten.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Breda's family and friends. Rest in Peace Breda.”

Adding to the Wicklow club’s sentiments, Bridgeen and Mac Marron from Queensland Australia wrote: “Sincerest sympathy to Edmund Mary and Don and your extended families on the loss of Breda. She was much loved by many people, and we will always remember the laughs we had over many cups of tea.”

Breda will be reposing at her son Don's home on the Dublin Road in Carnew (Y14 RX24) from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29. Her funeral mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Carnew, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30.

May she rest in peace.