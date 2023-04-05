Wheels are in motion for 2023 Gorey three-day cycling race

Plans for the Gorey Three-day Stage Race are gathering speed, with cyclists from across the country getting in gear for the April event.

The event, which takes place from Saturday, April 8 to Monday, April 10, will include some of the popular aspects of previous events, along with some exciting new additions.

Stage one of the Gorey Three-day 2023 has a familiar look to it – the tried and tested Craanford Camolin circuit. Taking place on Saturday, April 8, it will see cyclists traverse a 98.7 k.m. route, with women kicking off at 2 p.m. and men at 2.15 p.m.

On Sunday, April 9, cyclists will take on a route that combines old and new. The route will start at Kilanerin, before moving towards Coolgreany, Ballyfad and Coolboy. This is a short but hard stage with no less than five categorised climbs to take on. Women will start this race at 10 a.m., with men beginning at 10.15 a.m.

Stage three will kick off at Gorey Business Park that evening, with the first rider taking off at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. This is a short but hard individual route and it will be the first time the organisers have used this route for any event. It will begin outside the Gorey Business Park, with the first 1.2 k.m. flat downhill before heading upwards at a gradient of approximately five per cent to the summit of Ballyminaun Hill.

Stage four and the final stage of the 2023 Gorey three-day is dedicated to the Wexford cycling legend, Eddie Tobin. Taking place on Monday, April 9, the stage will start and finish in Craanford. Cyclists will head west towards Carnew, out towards Shillelagh, and onto the circuit that has been used by Slaney Cycling Club for the Eddie Tobin Memorial race. The cyclists will race past Clonegal, and down by the banks of the Slaney river before turning left again towards Carnew. They will be doing three laps of this 25 k.m. circuit, before heading back towards Craanford. There will be 1 x KOM (King of the Mountains) in the village of Carnew on the way home, before they have a real sprinters finish to end the event. Women will begin from 10 a.m., with men setting off at 10.15 a.m.

Emergency medical services will provide medical cover and crew for the duration of the event. The medical vehicle(s) will follow behind the race at all times, unless it is required to leave the race with a patient. In the event of a medical emergency, all casualties will be taken to Wexford General Hospital. Medical cover will also be following the women’s race.

Registration for this event has now closed.