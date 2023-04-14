Wexord community help Luke fulfil his football goals

Promising young player Luke Ryan Axinte has been impressing people across Wexford with his soccer skills and owing to the support of this community, he continued to pursue his passion this April.

This month, the 13-year-old goalkeeper from Riverchapel travelled to the Manchester Easter International Cup with the under-14s Wexford soccer squad to compete against some of the very best in his age category. Mano’s Chipper and Pizzeria and Riverchapel and Camphill Community Ballymoney kindly backed Luke with sponsorship, allowing the Manchester United fan to live out one of his many soccer dreams. The team had a great tournament, with two wins, one draw and one loss in the final against Carlisle United FC.

Luke began his football career at the age of five, when he spent a season as a striker with the Courtown Hibs U6 team. He went on to play as goalkeeper for St Joseph’s Kilmuckridge and remains a strong part of the team there. Having played for Wexford since 2019, Luke is now training hard for the Kennedy Cup in Limerick this June.