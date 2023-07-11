Wexford woman Edith Poole celebrates 100th birthday with letter from the President

On the morning of her 100th birthday Edith Poole of Ballybeg, Ferns, had two reasons to celebrate. The first surprise came when she was treated to a new hairdo courtesy of the staff in the Oakfield Nursing Home where she currently resides, the second came with a letter from the president himself congratulating her on reaching such a significant milestone.

But this was a just reward for someone who daughter-in-law, Eva, describes as a “wonder woman”. Originally from New Orchard near Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny, Edith grew up in family with seven brother before she married Joe Poole at the age of 21 and dedicated herself to raising a family and working on his farm.

“She is a wonder woman, she always worked very hard and is very kind and generous,” said Eva. “She’s a great listener and wouldn’t be the type to complain about anything, just a very positive person. It’s a pleasure to go and visit her, we all love her to bits, she’s so adorable and kind, even now she’s giving us money to get a cup of tea.”

Although she had a bad spell during Easter, Edith is now in good health and welcomed her three sons, two nieces, nephew and their spouses to Oakfield for a small celebration of her birthday.

“We had a lovely day, the nursing home gave us a room to ourselves. We got a beautiful cake from Sugar and Spice in Bunclody, she got some lovely presents, I crocheted a blanket for her. She was so excited the letter came from the president, she asked if it was from “the big man”, and it was fantastic it arrived on the day of her birthday.”