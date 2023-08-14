Wexford trad hits the right notes at Summer Seisiúns in the Loch Garman Arms

Marian O'Donohoe, Margaret Cushe, Luca Symes and Ger Cushe attended the Summer Seisuíns in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel on Monday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Ciaran and Trish Graham enjoyed the Summer Seisuíns in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel on Monday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Young members of the Darcy, O'Brien, Abroman, O'Sullivan, O'Donohoe and Arnold families enjoying the Summer Seisuíns in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel on Monday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Emer Lynch, Alfie and Deirdre Arnold were pictured during the Summer Seisuíns in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel on Monday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

CCÉ Gorey Ballygarrett pictured during their performance in the Summer Seisuíns in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel on Monday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Members of CCÉ Gorey Ballygarrett pictured during their performance in the Summer Seisuíns in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel on Monday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Loch Garman Arms Hotel in Gorey’s Main Street hosted a summer of craic and ceol in its bar rooms in association with the local branch of Comhaltas Gorey Ballygarrett.

Organiser Aideen Kennedy said the Summer Seisiúns are an initiative of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann with different branches taking up the mantle of running it in different locations.

The seisiúns were on Monday nights, every week for the six weeks of the summer, starting at 8pm and running until about 10.15pm.

Comhaltas Gorey Ballygarrett would put together a show for the first half of the seisiún with members of the audience invited to contribute to the second part of the seisiún.

“It’s a really nice night, a really nice event,” said Ms Kennedy. “We started at the beginning of July and we finished up on Monday night,” August 7.

Musicians from Comhaltas entertained guests of the Loch Garman Arms with a great variety of singing, music, dancing, and poetry. All age groups joined in, said Ms Kennedy, from the Under 12s right up to senior adults.

“It was a great success this year. We are extremely grateful to Michael Gleeson, in making the Loch Garman Arms available to us,” added Ms Kennedy. For more information on Comhaltas Gorey Ballygarrett, contact Gorey@comhaltas.net