Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne reflects on new electoral boundary changes

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne has said it is a matter for Fianna Fáil to determine whether he will be selected to contest the next General Election on the party’s behalf.

His comments come after the Electoral Commission recommended merging north Wexford and south Wicklow into one three-seater constituency.

Born in Gorey, Senator Byrne has strong family connections in Arklow across the county boundary in Wicklow, a fact which may strengthen his support base were he to run as the FF candidate in the newly formed three-seater constituency of Wicklow-Wexford.

Senator Byrne would not rule out throwing his hat in the ring. “I will certainly be considering it,” he told the Gorey Guardian.

Wicklow-Wexford is to consist of 41 Electoral Divisions (EDs) with a population of 49,743 from north Wexford and 31 EDs with a population of 35,708 from south Wicklow. The Wicklow-Wexford constituency would have a population of 85,451 with a variance of -3.75%.

“The Commission found that the constituencies of Wexford and Wicklow had a combined population sufficient to justify the allocation of 11 seats,” stated the Electoral Commission report, published on Wednesday.

“The Commission, after extensive deliberations, therefore decided to create a new constituency called Wicklow-Wexford. It was decided to reduce the two five seat constituencies of Wicklow and Wexford by one seat each and allocated an additional seat to create this new three-seat constituency. Three constituencies are now contained in the counties of Wexford and Wicklow.”

Senator Byrne pointed out that, after the last election, Gorey and north Wexford were left without a TD when both he and Fine Gael’s Michael Darcy lost their seats.

“You take nothing for granted in an election,” he said. “It’s going to be a matter for the electorate to make. That’s their decision.

“It’s unfortunate that one of the fastest growing parts of the country was left without a TD. You also have the situation whereby Arklow is the largest town in the country that has never elected a TD of any colour.”

Under the reforms, Wexford is being split into two parts. “Because Wexford is one of the fastest growing counties in the country, and a lot of that growth is happening in north Wexford, Wexford was too big to be a five-seater,” he said.

Wicklow was also too big to remain as a five-seater. “So what the Electoral Commission looked at was, between Wicklow and Wexford, there had to be 11 seats. That meant they were either going to choose a five-seater and two three-seaters, or as they did choose, two four-seaters and a three-seater.”

The number of TDs has now risen by 14, in line with a rising population and a constitutional requirement that there be one TD for every 20-30,000 citizens. Senator Byrne said he supported the idea of having a constitutional referendum to fix the number of TDs.

“The counterpart to that is that we have, in comparison to other European countries, far fewer Councillors per capita than other European countries. I think we have to get the balance right and give more powers to local government and take them away from central government.”

Asked about his potential general election prospects, Senator Byrne replied said: “I am enjoying working as a Senator. I think I’ve achieved a lot, both in delivery for Wexford, but also impacting on national legislation. I certainly hope to be able to continue to do that in whatever capacity.”