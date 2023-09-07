Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne hopeful respite care services in St Aidan’s Gorey can be restored

Minister Anne Rabbitte TD pictured on her visit to St Aidan's Services on Monday with Senator Malcolm Byrne, Minister James Browne TD, Liam Breen, Emer Mannion (Chief Executive Officer of Saint Aidan's Services), Cllr Pip Breen (Cathaoirleach Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District), Chloe Neville, Paul Kehoe TD. Pic: Jim Campbell.

Hopes are high that respite care services can be restored at St Aidan’s Services in Gorey in the near future, according to a Wexford Senator.

Senator Malcolm Byrne said the purpose of the meeting between Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte and the management of St Aidan’s Services earlier this week was to restore the respite care services which closed earlier this year.

“The purpose of the meeting was to resolve the respite issue, both in the short term, and also in the long term,” said Senator Byrne. There was a “keen willingness” on the part of the Minister and the management to resolve the issue, during her hour-long discussion with the Senator and a service users’ group.

“I am quite happy after the discussion that we will see respite services reopen shortly,” said Senator Byrne. Challenges arise from funding and staffing issues. Negotiations are ongoing at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in relation to Section 39 funding for non-acute community agencies.

While the Minister could not intervene in that process, she “very clearly” signalled that she wanted to see pay parity issues addressed, said Senator Byrne.

“On foot of that discussion, we should be seeing respite care re-open relatively shortly at St Aidan’s. There is certainly a commitment on behalf of the Minister and the HSE to address some of the funding shortfall issues.”

When Mulcahy House closed, 140 services users were affected. St Aidan’s Services also offers residential and day care services, which have been continuing.

The ultimate aim is to make respite care available to all those service users again, he said. “That’s the long term. As part of the Government’s disability plan, which is coming out soon, that is the objective. But certainly, from a local perspective, the very clear intention is that in the next few weeks, we will see basic respite care services re-open.”

Senator Byrne said he realised the strong impact the closure has had on local families. “It is critical that we get a sustainable respite service open and operational,” he added.