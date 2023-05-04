Wexford mourns the loss of Garry Lombard, a shining star of local theatre

A talented actor, a devoted mentor and a true gentleman, Garry is best known for his work in Gorey Little Theatre

Garrett Lombard and his dad Garry Lombard on stage during 'Tuesdays with Morrie' at the Gorey Little Theatre.

Tributes have been paid to Garry Lombard, a talented actor and hugely influential member of the Gorey drama scene, who passed away on Wednesday night.

Garry devoted his life to the theatre as both amateur and professional. He is best known for his work in Gorey Little Theatre, of which he was a founder and director.

Throughout his life, he was involved in over 100 productions, winning All-Ireland awards for productions such as ‘The Browning Version’, ‘A Time of Wolves and Tigers’ and ‘Goodbye Daddy’. Last year, Garry continue to impress audiences when he took to the stage with his son Garrett for a poignant performance of ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’.

Garry wore a number of hats in the drama community. He served as director of the South Leinster Drama Festival and on the executive of the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland. He was also an associate of the Leinster School of Music and Drama and a member of the Association of Drama Adjudicators.

A solicitor by trade, Garry became involved in amateur dramatics after leaving school, and he divided his talents between local groups and UCD's DramSoc, which he joined while he was in Dublin studying law. He met his wife Veronica on a production of Tomas McAnna's play about Killkea Castle.

Since his death on Wednesday, there has been an outpouring of tributes for Garry, with many recalling the huge contributions he made to theatre in Wexford and indeed, Ireland as a whole.

In a statement, Gorey Little Theatre highlighted their heartbreak at the death of one of their founding members.

"We are truly heartbroken at the passing of our beloved Garry Lombard. Garry was a founding member of Gorey Little Theatre. He was one of the finest actors Wexford has ever had. His passion for theatre was immense and his support and guidance over the years has been incredible. A wonderful mentor to all and especially younger actors starting out. He had a great wit and sense of humour and the best of company. A wonderful friend, a true gentleman of a very special kind. A beautiful life to be celebrated. Our thoughts are with Veronica, Aoife, Garrett, Rionagh, Ross & Tomàs, his gorgeous grandchildren, extended family and friends.”