Wexford literary brothers Dillon (7) and Tadgh (5) take readers on a journey through space with debut publication

While literary siblings are not uncommon and artistic families regularly collaborate on creative projects it’s not often that a pair of children still in primary school come together to write a book. And when you consider that the children in question are aged just 5 and 7 it makes this publication all the more remarkable. Authored and illustrated by seven-year-old Dillon O’Neill from Ballymoney, Ten Happy Planets unveils the wonders of our solar system as it counts down from ten to one, introducing each planet along the way.

In writing the book, Dillon, a first-class pupil at St Kevin's National School in Tara Hill, received some creative assistance from his five-year-old brother, Tadhg, who attends junior infants at the same school. It was then published with the assistance of the boys’ dad, Shane.

"I've always been fascinated by space and the planets. I wanted to share my love for the universe with other children through a fun and rhyming story," Dillon said of Ten Happy Planets.

"I helped Dillon with the illustrations, making sure the planets looked as happy as they could be,” added Tadhg.

Inviting readers to take a journey through the vastness of space, Ten Happy Planets features Dillon’s rhymes and illustrations and, according to Shane, is already proving popular with the children’s classmates.

“It’s received rave reviews from children and parents alike, who commend Dillon's creativity and his ability to make learning fun. By combining education with entertainment, Dillon has crafted a book that sparks curiosity and ignites a passion for science in young minds,” said Shane. “The local community has rallied behind Dillon and Tadhg, recognising their extraordinary accomplishment at such a young age.

"Parents, educators, and peers have eagerly embraced Ten Happy Planets as a valuable resource for early learning and an avenue to foster imagination and exploration.”

Copies of Ten Happy Planets can be found at Munchkins in Gorey, The Book Centre in Wexford town, and are also available for purchase online through Amazon. In the meantime, the O’Neill brothers are already planning their next literary endeavour.