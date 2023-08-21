Wexford hurling champs Naomh Éanna enjoy incredible homecoming in Gorey

20 August 2023; Brendan Travers of Naomh Éanna celebrates with his son Ben, age 3, after victory in the Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship final match between Naomh Éanna and Oylegate-Glenbrien at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

20 August 2023; Naomh Éanna captain Conor McDonald with his daughter Jude, age 7 months, in the pre-match parade before the Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship final match between Naomh Éanna and Oylegate-Glenbrien at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

20 August 2023; Naomh Éanna supporter Kevin Molloy Snr celebrates after his side's victory in the Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship final match between Naomh Éanna and Oylegate-Glenbrien at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Gorey supporters were out in force on Sunday to watch Naomh Éanna take on Oylegate-Glenbrien in the Pettitt's Senior Hurling Final. Pic by Official Naomh Éanna GAA

20 August 2023; Naomh Éanna captain Conor McDonald, 14, lifts the Bob Bowe Cup as he celebrates with team-mates after their side's victory in the Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship final match between Naomh Éanna and Oylegate-Glenbrien at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Gorey’s Main Street was awash with the green and white banners of Naomh Éanna GAA club on their homecoming on Sunday following a momentous triumph over Oylegate-Glenbrien at Chadwicks Wexford Park in the Pettitt's Senior Hurling Final.

Hundreds of supporters, well-wishers and onlookers walked up or lined the Main Street to the sound of bagpipes, and cheered on their heroes after Naomh Éanna were crowned Wexford County Champions for the first time since 2018.

What made the homecoming all the sweeter was the fact that the Senior champions were joined by Naomh Eanna’s victorious Junior A squad, who had won their county final in Sunday’s curtain-raiser at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford GAA’s Peter Mernagh spoke to Man of the Match and captain Conor McDonald, immediately after Naomh Éanna's win.

“Words can’t describe it, to be honest,” said Mr McDonald. “We set our stall out at the start of the year and we knew what we wanted to achieve. It was a long road. Eight weeks and it was tough going. Thankfully we got over the line. We met a serious side today in Oylegate. They were kind of in the position we were in 2028. They were bringing serious momentum, and a serious crowd they brought today.

“We got a bit of momentum there in the second half and thankfully we got over the line.”

Asked how he managed to catch the ball so often, Mr McDonald joked that he spent “seven games trying to catch one and I hadn’t caught one. I was due a goal too, I was having a bit of a drought there. It’s always been in me to try and get in first place position. If I don’t score it creates it for other lads and that’s what I have been trying to do over the last number of weeks.”

“It's a testament to the backs, week in and week out,” he said. “We have really good backs in Wexford as well. They are well able to contest any high ball.”

Describing the elation of ascending the steps to collect the Wexford Senior Hurling Championship trophy, Mr McDonald said it was “unbelievable.”

“People always say you’re always dreaming about it, but we didn’t even dream of being Senior when I was young. This dream came true because of the lads that around me. I’m only standing up there on their behalf, and it’s a huge honour. Those lads will always be my best friends. I said to them during the week, an unbreakable spirit is all we have as friends.”

That unbreakable spirit was on display throughout the whole weekend and championship, he said. “People have written us off, many a time. We use that to stick together and just back ourselves.”

Naomh Éanna coach Ger Cushe, who won an All-Ireland with Wexford in 1996, said he was delighted for the players, but the win didn’t happen overnight. “Since last October, they have put a massive effort in. These lads made a decision last October to go all out to win this championship.”

All the training and hard work paid off on the day, said Mr Cushe. “It really stood up. Two sucker punches, one at the beginning of the first half, and one at the beginning of the second half, but the character they showed each time just to get on with the game and play to a process, and we knew how to get there if we stuck to the plan.”

Oylegate can play very well with the wind as well as against, said Mr Cushe. “They have some fantastic hurlers all over the field. We just knew we had to match them for work rate all over the field. And if we didn’t match them for work rate we would have been in serious trouble.

“Our lads, from the Quarter Final on, they have been a different breed this year, and they really had the bit between their teeth. It was going to take a big team to stop them this year. It was just their attitude, and the way they trained, and the way they applied themselves. They really stood up today as well.”

Mr Cushe said while they looked forward to the Club Championship, they were savouring the moment. “We’ll enjoy this too. It’s great for our town. Our club was only formed in 1970. We are a relatively young club. All this goes back to a lot of people putting in hours of work, building the foundations of the club. This is really for them.”

A spokesperson for Naomh Éanna said they had had over 60 children present on the day between the guard of honour for both teams and the parade. “Huge thank you to the parents and mentors for all their help organising the kids but the biggest thanks goes to the kids who represented their club with honour. They were absolutely brilliant and a credit to the club. Well done boys and girls.”