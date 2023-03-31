Wexford GAA buffs test their knowledge at annual Tony Doran GAA Quiz

Quizmaster, Tony was delighted to welcome everyone back for another exciting evening, particularly the regular Question Time enthusiasts who travel from venue to venue testing their local and inter-county GAA and Camogie knowledge.

With eight rounds of ten questions, it was neck to neck for most of the night with the narrowest of margins dividing the top five going into the final round. However, the table of Ed Rowesome, Peter Mernagh, Ned Buggy and Niall Carter managed to secure first place, with the quartet of Joe Sullivan, Colin Breen, Brian Carty and Tom Sullivan coming in a close second. The next highest team representing Askamore/Kilrush were Davey Donohoe, Paddy Doyle, Gerard Kinsella and Tommy Woodbyrne. Club Chairman, Johnny Dempsey announced the winners to much applause from their opponents and congratulated all the contestants for supporting the club in such large numbers.

A number of non-contestants came along to support the quiz and had an opportunity to win many of the prizes that were kindly sponsored by club members and the local business community. In his final address, Tony thanked everyone who sponsored these prizes, in addition to the many spot prizes that were donated for the quiz.