Wexford family donate almost €60,000 to charity after road run in memory of their beloved Colm

Walter, Louise and Niamh Donnelly with staff and pupils from first class to fourth class at the handing over of the cheque. Pic: Jim Campbell

Following the sudden passing of their beloved son and brother in February of this year, the Donnelly family from Castletown have embarked on a fundraising campaign which has seen €57,507.41 raised for four organisations close to the late Colm’s heart.

The 18-year-old passed away earlier this year following an accident while working on his car and, as they came to terms with their loss, his family decided to hold a road run in his honour.

Held in April, the event was one of the biggest of its kind to ever be held in Ireland with over one thousand vehicles taking part. And, as a result of this huge support from the local community and beyond, St Vincent’s Hospital ICU, the Friends of Gorey District Hospital, Gorey Community School, and Kilanerin National School have received significant funding from the family.

Each of the schools received cheques for €8,753.70 while St Vincent’s and the Friends of Gorey District Hospital (FOGDH) both received €20,000. And Colm’s sister Niamh revealed that her brother’s legacy would live on in even greater ways thanks to the wonders of organ donation.

“We hope this will allow his legacy to live on, he’s already done a lot, his organs have been donated to five people and they’re all doing really well,” said Niamh. “The support we received for the road run was unreal, there was a real community spirit throughout, it was brilliant to see everyone come together. We want to give a big thank you to everyone who supported us and helped us with the tractor run if it wasn’t for them it would never have happened.”

Explaining the reasons for choosing the four recipients, Niamh said Kilanerin NS and Gorey Community School had played a big part in Colm’s life and that the staff at St Vincent’s had been “unbelievable” in the wake of the accident that saw him transferred to its ICU. Lastly the family chose the FOGDH because “we wanted to give something to a local organisation and because so many people use the hospital we opted for that”

Given the massive effort involved in organising the road run, Niamh said the family wish to take some time away from the public eye and have no immediate plans to hold further fundraisers.

“The event was just a once-off, we won’t do anything more, it was such an unreal day and we want to leave it on a high.”