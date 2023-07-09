Wexford ‘Eurobaby’ honoured by minister at special event

A Gorey woman whose birth coincided with Ireland joining the European Economic Community (EEC) has received a special medallion from a government minister. Aileen Kennedy who is the principal of Bunscoil Loreto in Gorey was one of 13 Irish people born on January 1, 1973 the day Ireland joined what is now known as the European Union (EU)), and, along with the other ‘Eurobabies’, was invited to Dáil Éireann by Minister for European Affairs Peter Burke for an event honouring Ireland's first European citizens.

The event, titled ‘Celebrating EU Values’, was hosted by European Movement Ireland which commissioned special medallions for the Eurobabies to mark the 50th anniversary of Ireland's EU membership. "This occasion allows us to reflect on the immense progress Ireland has made within the European Union over the past 50 years,” said Minister Burke. “The Eurobabies represent a unique generation who have witnessed Ireland's journey as a member of the European Union since its inception. They have grown up with the opportunity to live, work, and study across the EU, benefiting from the freedom of movement and the diverse cultural experiences it brings."

The Eurobabies were honoured in front of politicians, guests from across Ireland’s business and public sectors as well as young people who took part in the Government’s MyEU50 youth competition.

Noelle O Connell CEO, European Movement Ireland said, “This event marks the culmination of our programme of events and outreach work marking Ireland’s 50 years of membership. Today, we reflect on how EU values and rights has changed Ireland and shaped Irish citizens’ lives – all while celebrating our Eurobabies.

“As Ireland's first European citizens, the Eurobabies have been witness to the transformative impact of EU membership on our country. They represent a generation that has experienced the many social, cultural, and economic advantages that stem from being part of the European Union. We were thrilled so many were able to join us today for what was a truly special event.”

The event also reflected on the impact of EU values on Irish citizens with each of the speakers reflecting on the impact within their lives.

One of the founders of the then Irish Council of the European Movement (now European Movement Ireland), Neville Keery, who played a pivotal role in the 1972 referendum campaign, spoke at the event.

“Today, as we celebrate 50 years of Ireland’s membership of the EU, we can reflect on all of the progress that we have made as both a people and as a nation. Joining the ECC did more than open up the markets, it also opened up our minds. We have been transformed from a nation that looked inward to one that has opened up to be a major force on the European stage.”