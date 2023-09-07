Wexford ecumenical group Gorey Churches Together to host ladies breakfast

The Gorey Churches Together committee pictured outside the Gorey Methodist Church on Monday. L/R: Lola Farrell, Dorothy Steadmond, Val Galloway (Secretary), Susan Kelly and Una Bolger. Pic: Jim Campbell

Gorey Churches Together is an all-female ecumenical group bringing together ladies from different Christian denominations on Saturday, September 30.

Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey will host the event with guest speaker Sister Stephanie O’Brien IBVM addressing the themes of Towards Life in Its Fullness, and women encouraging women.

Spokesperson Val Galloway said the initiative was started by the Methodist Church in Bray, bringing the concept of an annual ladies breakfast to Gorey’s Church of Ireland, Catholic Church and Methodist Churches.

Committee members include Lola Farrell, Dorothy Steadmond, Ms Galloway, Susan Kelly and Una Bolger.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s always a great morning, with up to 100 people attending every year. We have music provided by Aileen and her sister Áine, on the Harp and Violin,” said Ms Galloway.

“We also have a book store from ChristianBooks.ie in Bray, by Julie A Carvill. She also gives us a book review. So it’s a very good morning from the time we all meet. There is a plenty of time for chat amongst all the ladies,” added Ms Galloway.

Fresh fruits, cereals, salads and yoghurts will comprise an excellently well-presented breakfast. Grace starts at 9am, with the event finishing at 11.15am.

“People are free to go to the bookstore. There are always a wide variety of Christian books, prayer books, and journals. Anyone can come along. It’s open to everyone, even non-denominational, but it is Christian based,” said Ms Galloway.

Loreto Sister O’Brien spend a number of years working in east Africa. Previously based in a Convent House in Gorey, she is now living in Wexford and working in the Dioceses of Ferns and is currently the Chair of the Diocesan Pastoral Council. The Council is concerned with adult faith development.

“It’s a great morning of women coming together from different denominations, but we all under the same umbrella of God, and sharing love,” said Ms Galloway.

Tickets are €22. Phone Valerie at 087 0573656 or Dorothy at 086 8526618.