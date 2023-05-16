Wexford developers unable to build desperately needed housing due to lack of water capacity

While we remain in the midst of a massive housing crisis, developers are unable to build in North Wexford because of insufficient water capacity, a local councillor has reiterated.

An exasperated Cllr Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin once again asked Wexford County Council officials to put all the pressure they can on Irish Water, or Uisce Éireann as they are now known, to expedite works in places like Camolin.

"North Wexford villages are crying out for housing,” the Sinn Féin councillor said. “But they simply don’t have the capacity for water. If the executive could contact Uisce Éireann on places like Camolin again, I’d appreciate it.

"In these places, developers have sites ready to go, but they don’t have the water capacity to build.”

Director of Services and Deputy Chief Executive Eamonn Hore replied that the local authority had already expressed the pressing need to Uisce Éireann.

"We’ve sent on our capital programme to them and Camolin is on and Ferns is on it too,” he said. “We can’t push it any more with Irish Water than we already are.”