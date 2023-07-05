Wexford County Council urged to contact An Bord Pleanala about ‘rat-infested’ house

Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin has demanded an update on a Gorey town centre property which has been derelict for over 30 years.

The house, at 8 Eire Street, is situated “right opposite Lidl, in one of the busiest arteries in the town” and was placed on Wexford County Council’s (WCC) Active Derelict Sites Register on December 5, 2014 where it still remains.

WCC applied to An Bord Pleanála (ABP) on August 2, 2021, for permission to acquire the property via Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) but is still awaiting a decision.

“You couldn’t believe the contrast between that and the house next door, one is like the house of horrors, there’s vermin in it, dead animals, anti-social activity, the garden is a wasteland. The house next door, the owner keeps it absolutely pristine,” said Cllr Ó Súilleabháin at the June meeting of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD).

“This is a visual representation of dereliction. Thirty-three years is a long time, it’s been two years with ABP, it shouldn’t take them that long to make a decision.”

Requesting that the chief executive of WCC, Tom Enright, send a letter to ABP requesting information on the status of the application, Cllr Ó Súilleabháin said the poor state of the property was impacting the next-door neighbour.

“It’s not fair on people living nearby, it’s affecting the health of those living next door. He’s (the neighbour) pulling out his hair, he doesn’t know what to do. He comes to us and we say it’s with ABP. It’s a very dysfunctional system with planning enforcement in this country, you can get away with stuff you shouldn’t be getting away with for a long very time.”