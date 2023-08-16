Wexford councillor Donal Kenny calls for removal of HGVs from Gorey’s Main Street

Gorey may have to remove Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) from its main street and pedestrianise some side streets to cope with the rising levels of traffic, according to a local Councillor.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Donal Kenny praised the traffic management at the recent Market House Festival but said something needs to be done with Gorey’s increasingly choked main thoroughfare.

“We’re going to have to look at getting the Heavy Goods Vehicles off the street,” said Cllr Kenny. “The town is getting so busy now. The population in Gorey is up nine per cent or so. We obviously have more footfall, more people living in the area, more cars. We don’t need the heavy goods vehicles, but we need it to be accessible. We need to get the ring road.”

Previous suggestions to pedestrianise some of Gorey’s street met with opposition from some local traders. “It’s not something they are going to welcome with open arms,” said Cllr Kenny. “But anywhere it has been done, shops will thrive. I do like a level of pedestrianisation.”

A spokesperson for County Wexford Chamber said it welcomes any investment that improves the overall attractiveness and accessibility for all citizens.

“We expect that there will be discussion and compromise between all stakeholders to ensure that we get the greatest return on the investment for people and businesses of Gorey,” said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Gorey urgently needs new roads and infrastructure to cope with it burgeoning population, according Cllr Andrew Bolger.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor said a new development at Saint Waleran’s means more houses and more pressure on services and roads.

“Yes, we do need to build because we’re in a housing crisis but it’s important that we bring the services with it, rather than the situation we’re getting caught with at the moment,” said Cllr Bolger.

Gorey has expanded so much that “we’re asking ‘how are we going to going to deal with the volume of traffic on the road? How are we going to deal with the sewage system and how are we going to deal with the number of places in schools for kids?”

One idea is to have a Ballytegan Avenue stretching through the Saint Waleran’s site and over to the Arklow road, and to continue a link road at new affordable housing at the Ramsfort site, to try and ease traffic in the town.

“That’s a long-term project. The more immediate one is coming down Ballytegan towards Gorey town and under the bridge. I know the Council is looking to see if it can fit in a small roundabout there as a low-cost safety improvement,” said Cllr Bolger.

“Let’s try it, but long term, and it has been brought up in the Council chamber by myself and others, that if you have a left turn only coming out of there – there should be a roundabout there – coming on to the Arklow road, because that would slow cars coming in from the Arklow direction, and it would allow people coming from Ashdown to get out on to the road, because it’s very difficult to turn out there.”

Cllr Bolger added there had also been concerns locally about recent incidents of individuals checking cars to see if they are locked or unlocked.