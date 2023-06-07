Wexford auctioneers win national DNG award for selling Wells House

Gary Quinn and Joe Bishop of DNG McCormack Quinn accepting "Commercial Deal of the Year" award from Orla McMorrow, deputy chief executive of DNG and Jon Jerromes.

A Wexford auctioneering company has won a national award for the “Commercial Deal of the Year” for selling Wells House near Gorey in one of the county’s biggest ever property transactions.

DNG McCormack Quinn Properties won the accolade at the DNG annual conference and awards held in the Curragh Racecourse and attended by more than 150 delegates from offices all over Ireland, who were entertained by the Ireland rugby legend and La Rochell coach Ronan O’ Gara as guest speaker.

DNG McCormack Quinn was recognised for its work on the sale of Wells House and Gardens in May 2022 for an undisclosed sum. The house was placed on the market with a guide price of €7 million before the pandemic and the subsequent sale of the 185-acre property attracted interest from around the world, resulting in one of the biggest sales in Wexford’s commercial property history.

The judging panel of industry experts, including Adrian Bushnell of the Irish Times, Adrian Bushnell of Pan Research, Jon Jerromes of Pinergy and Keith Lowe, CEO of DNG, praised the Gorey-based company praised the high standard of service given to the clients involved in the deal and DNG McCormack Quinn’s commitment to satisfying all parties included.

The company was founded in 2011 when partners Gary Quinn and Robert McCormack joined their real estate agencies to form DNG McCormack Quinn. The branch has built an excellent reputation since then, specialising in all areas of the property market including the sale and lease of commercial, residential and agricultural property as well as property valuations.

Commenting on their success, Gary Quinn, Partner said: "Receiving Commercial Deal of the year is a validation of our continuous efforts to put our clients first, to consistently deliver results, and to exceed expectations. We couldn't be prouder of our team and the clients we serve."

We were delighted to find the right buyer for my clients and to reach a deal where all parties were greatly satisfied.’’

The awards celebrate the hard work carried out across the DNG Network and recognise the successes of individuals within the organisation.

A range of topics were discussed at the conference, from Ireland's property market outlook to DNG’s recent partner affiliation with Hampton International and the role of DNG in the residential and commercial sectors.