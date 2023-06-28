Wexford at the double as ex-pat Aoife represents Sydney in this year’s Rose of Tralee

While the Wexford Rose for 2023 Bronagh Hogan has been, quite rightly, lauded as she attempts to bring the crown back to The Model County, there will, in fact, be two Roses from the county appearing in Tralee this August. Although she will be representing her adopted city of Sydney when she appears at the Dome, Aoife Butler is Askamore born and bred and Wexford to the core.

During a visit to her home village Aoife explained how she had come to be selected as the Sydney Rose for 2023.

“I entered at the end of March in Sydney where I’ve been living for four years and now have permanent residency,” she said. “I work as a clinical nurse educator at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney, my role is supporting students, those on internships and those within the Emergency Department mental health team. Entering the competition was something I wanted to do for the last while so I put in the application and luckily they gave me a chance. I was competing against 13 other ladies, all of us had Irish connections.”

When it came to performing her party piece, Aoife had to face one of her biggest fears, had to do something which she had long since dreaded.

“I sang and played guitar in the Sydney final, it was the first time I’d ever sang in public and I had a huge fear of doing it. But it was a goal of mine to do that and even if I hadn’t won I would have felt like I’d achieved something,” she said.

Having sang The Galway Shawl in Sydney, Aoife says she will sing again in Tralee but has yet to decide what song she’ll perform on stage. Regardless of what the song is she is guaranteed to have massive support both in Wexford and Sydney. But there is one person in particular who will be cheering loudest when Aoife appears beside Dáithi.

“I’ve had great support from local businesses here in Askamore which I think is a testament to everyone in the area, and we had a great turnout at the school. I’m going to be bringing around 40 people to Tralee to support me but my nanny Aggie, who raised me along with my sister Michelle, will be watching from her nursing home in Carnew. She’s actually the first resident to move in there, I’m sure they’ll have something on the night, she’s very excited for me.”

There will be one other person on Aoife’s mind when she arrives in Tralee and slowly takes in the enormity of her achievements. Although he is no longer with her in person, she says her late brother Matthew is never far from her thoughts.

“My brother Matthew had also lived in Australia but he passed away in 2016. I think that happening made me more determined to make the best of my life out there. I’ve faced various challenges throughout my life, but now I want to become a positive role model for young people.

"If you had told me years ago that I would have ended up on stage representing Sydney in the Rose of Tralee I wouldn’t have believed you, and that’s why I think it’s an important message for young people, to show that you can overcome adversity, that not everything has to go perfectly in your life for you to succeed.”