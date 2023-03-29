Wexford artist Trish Middleton to showcase diverse range of work at first solo exhibition

This is quite fitting for an artist who is constantly experimenting with her craft, someone who gains inspiration from the ever-changing and unpredictable environment around us. It is hard to define an artist whose work is as diverse as hers and so, at her April exhibition in Gorey Library, she hopes to let her creations speak for themselves and give people an idea of who she is as an artist.

"In the upcoming exhibition, I am trying to show as much of my work as I can, from oil pastels and wall hangings, to a lamp or two. I want to exhibit anything I have to show what I can do,” she explained.

An NCAD graduate who has worked in every creative field including interior design and jewellery design, Trish has exhibited alongside a wide range of artists in recent years. With her children now older and a brewing sense of “what if?”, Trish is now ready to go it alone for the first time.

“I really want to push it forward this way. I know I love creating but I have always hidden behind everyone else. I’m really putting myself out there with this exhibition. It takes me out of my comfort zone but I need to challenge myself to do that. If I want to push forward, I have to put myself out there,” she said.

"I’ve always kept my hand in art no matter what I’ve done. I’ve worked in interior design, with a jewellery designer and I loved them all. With art, it is hard to make money out of it so I’ve always tried to support myself with other work but now I think it’s time to push this on. It is kind of scary to put myself out there but I’ll regret it if I don’t do it.”

While Trish’s work is extremely varied, much of it is inspired by her lifelong passion for nature and a sense of place. Having travelled and lived in cities for many years, she is now content to be in her home place of Kilmuckridge, where her regular rambles down country lanes and along the coast often lead her to her next source of artistic inspiration.

”I just love nature, I love being out and I love the countryside. I love being around the family home and everything about where I live. Most of my work is trying to incorporate that. What is important to me also is the sensory aspect and various textures. I want to bring this into all of my pieces,” she explained.

With nature providing her with inspiration, Trish is keen to offer something back to nature, too. In her pieces, she tried to utilise as many sustainably-sourced materials as she can including sourcing raw wool, locally from farmers, and using wool ends from factories while utilising handmade dyes.

Trish’s exhibition will be on display in Gorey Library from Thursday, April 13 to Thursday, April 27. It will be launched by Lisa Byrne from the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy.