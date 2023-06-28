Unstable cliffs at Ballymoney Beach pose danger to children

With summer in full flow and children across the county enjoying their school holidays, concerns about the safety of Wexford’s beaches have been raised at the monthly meeting of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD). The impact of coastal erosion has, according to one councillor, left a section of the beach at Ballymoney in a perilous state.

Although signs have been erected nearby, Councillor Mary Farrell said the overhanging cliffs at the beach have become an increasing danger to young children playing in the area.

“We can sit here and talk about parental responsibility and not to have your child digging underneath a low hanging cliff, but if something happens there’s no point in us saying ‘well, it’s parental responsibility’,” she said. “It’s all our responsibility. If you’re walking along that beach and you see children digging with their buckets and spades and they’re underneath an overhang, it’s not stable. As regards to putting a fence around it, maybe we could put the signs down there so that it’s in front of them when they’re on the beach.

“All it takes is a bit of the sand to shift and you could have the whole cliff coming down on top of you.”

Coastal engineer George Colfer suggested additional signs could be placed on the approach to the beach, but Cllr Farrell’s preference was for “fencing or wire around it, not to have them digging at the base of it”.

This idea however, was met with caution by new chair of the chamber, Cllr Pip Breen. “I’d be worried about someone driving a stake into the sand there unless you’re well back from it,” he said.

Regardless of what Wexford County Council do to forewarn parents, Cllr Anthony Donohue said ultimately this was an issue that came down to “personal responsibility”.

Having listened to the councillors’ concerns, Mr Colfer agreed to review the issue and report back.