Two men arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault in Gorey on St Patrick’s Day

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the grounds of Gorey Little Theatre on St Patrick’s Day.

On Tuesday, April 4, two males were arrested in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the late hours of March 17. They were detained for questioning and later released, according to a garda spokesperson. A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

Following the alleged incident on March 17, the grounds of Gorey Little Theatre were sealed off to allow for a garda examination. Gardaí appealed to the public for witnesses in relation to the incident.