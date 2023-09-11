Tributes paid to Wexford beach tragedy victim – ‘She was like a hero to us’

Tributes have been paid to the Gorey woman who died tragically on Friday in an incident at Cahore Beach.

Mary Moore of Poulshone, Gorey, Co Wexford and formerly of Churchtown, Dublin, died on Friday evening after getting into difficulty in the water at the popular beach.

Mary is survived by her heartbroken children Elaine, Peter, John, Paul and Antoinette and their partners and spouses Peter, Ruth and Robert grandchildren Christopher, Conor, Orla, David, Craig, Adam, Anthony and Dylan: her brothers and sister, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Mary died at Cahore North Beach on Friday, despite efforts to resuscitate her. She had been spotted by a member of the public in the water, who brought her ashore. Members of the Cahore Inshore Rescue team were called to the scene at 5.09pm.

Read more Second tragedy to hit Wexford beaches in three days as woman in her 80s dies

Two nurses who happened to be on the beach attempted CPR, and two members of the Cahore Inshore Rescue team were present as the defibrillator was deployed. Paramedics arrived at the scene and attached oxygen to her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today's News in 90 seconds - September 11th

This was the second tragedy on Wexford beaches in three days after a man in his 80s drowned after getting into difficulty on Curracloe beach last Tuesday. It is believed that he was not from the area but was visiting Curracloe with his family.

Condolences have been extended from friends and neighbours, far and wide. “My childhood is filled with so many happy memories involving Mary,” wrote one person on RIP.ie. “She had a massive impact on so many of us kids at the time through Rathfarnham Athletic Club. She literally never stopped moving. I remember the time she ran the Dublin City Marathon. We waited patiently on Templeville Road for ‘our coach’ to run past us. She was like a hero to us.”

She was described by another sympathiser as “a great neighbour for many, many years”.

Her remains will repose at Murphy's Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey, on Tuesday, September 12, from 5pm until 7pm. The Funeral Service in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, will take place on Wednesday, September 13 followed by cremation.