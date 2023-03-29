Town in shock after untimely death of hugely popular Gorey artist Michael Sheridan

The late Michael Sheridan’s passion for art and endless creativity will live on through his final painting which hangs on the wall of The Presentation Arts Centre as part of their current Open Call exhibition.

The well-known artist and popular member of the Gorey community passed away on Friday March 24, leaving people across the town in great shock and sadness. At his funeral mass on Monday, a huge crowd of his friends and family from across the country gathered together to remember his contagious energy, zest for life and endless passion for art.

Michael was an extremely well-known artist whose art has been exhibited in the Royal Hibernian Academy, the Garda Headquarters in Phoenix Park Dublin and many other locations around the country. In speaking about his career in recent years, he described how he was drawn to a career in art, saying that he was always fascinated by images and how the world is represented through the eyes of others. As a result of this fascination, he pursued a diploma in graphic design and a bachelor’s degree in art.

Michael was known for his contemporary pieces, which utilised the art of drawing and the use of different materials to create unique images. In 2019, he held an exhibition that focused solely on Gorey. Entitled ‘My Town’, it paid homage to his hometown, using colour and clean lines to express both the vibrant spirit and atmosphere of the place he knew and loved so dearly. Those who knew Michael around the town have described him as a gentleman, who always had a smile and a positive word for everyone that he met.

Michael recently paid a visit to The Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy to submit what would be one of his final pieces to their Open Call exhibition – an acrylic and watercolour painting depicting an image of an open scissors. In recent days, the staff placed a label on his piece to reflect his untimely passing.

"We are going to do our best to remember him in the best way we know how: by sharing his art with the world,” said Visual Arts and Marketing Associate at the Presentation Arts Centre, Larry Dunne.

"Michael had been a big part of our Open Call exhibition for the last four years. Every time, it has been such a joy to see him walk through the doors. He was really so professional and always knew what needed to be done.”

"He always hyped up anyone he met here, especially if he knew they were also an artist. He was always willing to help. He really wanted to nurture people’s journeys.”

Michael will be sadly missed by his parents Denis and Helen, daughter Kate, siblings Ann and Denis, partner Aideen, aunts, uncles, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Mark, nieces Anna and Laura, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

