Three Fianna Fail councillors to contest next local elections in Gorey district

Fianna Fáil has ratified the party’s ticket for the local elections next June for the Gorey Local Electoral Area.

The candidates nominated earlier this year and now agreed are the three sitting councillors, Andrew Bolger, Donal Kenny and Joe Sullivan.

Andrew Bolger, from Gorey town, is the youngest member of Wexford County Council and was co-opted to Malcolm Byrne’s seat in 2020 on his election to the Oireachtas.

Former Detective Joe Sullivan, from Castletown, was first elected in 2014 while Craanford based councillor Donal Kenny was first elected to the Council in 2019.

The party has stated that it is putting forward a ticket that is experienced and where the provision of housing continues to be its top priority, along with improvements to roads and footpaths, investment in community, sporting and artistic facilities and working with local community groups.

There are six seats elected from the Gorey area on to the 34-seat Wexford County Council.