Talented young Gorey performers in spotlight at school’s Beni Merenti concert

Prizewinners of the Bene Merenti pictured in Gorey Community School on Monday. ( to r)- Michael Finn (Principal), Tara Cushe, Alex Farrell, Ruadhan Comerford, Jennifer O'Gorman, Tara O'Connor, Leah O'Mahoney, Aisling Fitzpatrick, Stella Kehoe (Deputy Principal). Missing from picture was Lauren Purcell. Pic: Jim Campbell

Talented contributors to Gorey’s performing arts scene were put centre stage at the recent Beni Merenti concert in Gorey Community School.

The annual event hosted a myriad of talent from all years and included wonderful singing, bands, traditional groups gymnastics, choirs and dancing, including a teacher's performance, and was greatly enjoyed by those taking part and watching. This year, the school had a change of venue to the gym, which meant they could hold two matinees and night shows allowing the junior classes to see what their seniors were capable of on stage.

The winners of this years awards for their contribution to the arts while in Gorey Community School were as follows:

First prize: Taylor Dench, singer, violinist, actor, song writer, piano player and dancer

Second prize: Mollie Carroll, harpist ,singer ,piano player and group organiser.

Tara Cushe, Leah O Mahony, Tara O Connor, Alex Farrell, Ruadhan Comerford, Jennifer O Gorman, Lauren Purcell, and Aisling Fitzpatrick also received a special award for contribution to traditional music during their time in GCS.

Bene Merenti 2023 was coordinated by Róisín Dempsey and produced by Clodagh Cecil with help from Neile Byrne and Megan Mcevoy.