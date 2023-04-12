Survey shows strong desire from Wexford people to see Gorey Market House have a community function

A survey of 225 people undertaken by Gorey Community Development Group (GCDG) showed that 77 per cent of those surveyed wish to see Gorey Market House redeveloped as a community space.

In recent weeks, the newly-formed group undertook a snapshot online survey of the people of Gorey and District to understand their needs from a redeveloped Gorey Market House. This survey ran for a one-week period and received 225 responses.

According to the results, 98 per cent of people support the goals and vision of the GCDG, which they state as “to work with all elements of the Gorey Community to understand their needs, aspirations and future plans for the Development of Gorey and its hinterland from both a Social and Economic perspective”. The survey also found that 77 per cent of respondents support the role of Gorey Market House as a meeting space for groups serving the Gorey community, a flexible exhibition and performance space, a central community park/ green space and a social enterprise Hub.

74 per cent of respondents believe the Gorey Market House should not be developed solely as commercial performance venue, while 65 per cent of respondents believe the Market House should serve as a community space facilitating both community and commercial functions.

“It is clear from our snapshot survey results, that the Market House as a purely commercial venture would not best reflect the Market House’s original function: bringing together the merchants and business people of Gorey to drive its economic development. We believe Gorey now has an opportunity to add a much needed community hub to this economic heritage. Our proposal encompassing four purposes as a meeting space, flexible performance space, community park and social enterprise hub aligns with the strategic and historical heritage plans commissioned for Gorey Market House by Wexford County Council in recent years,” said a spokesperson for the group.

“Our survey supports the contention that a redeveloped Gorey Market House, sensitively restored and modernised could serve the people of Gorey as a community hub with a sound commercial footing while supporting the social development of Gorey, echoing its past and evolving to serve the community of Gorey. No longer just as a commercial linchpin but now as a community linchpin.”

Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council have previously expressed their willingness to look at the possibility of factoring a community function into plans for the development of Gorey Market House. However, as expressions of interest from developers are currently being sought, it was agreed at a recent Council meeting that these applications would be considered before moving ahead with any plan.