Standstill at Wexford housing development ‘should not be tolerated during a housing crisis’

Twelve homes in the 39-unit Tobar Mhuire development in Gorey have been near completion since Christmas

The fact that the housing development at Tobar Mhuire in Gorey has come to a standstill “should not be tolerated during a housing crisis”, according to Councillor Joe Sullivan.

While at least 12 of the houses in what is set to be a 39-unit development have been near completion since the site closed at Christmas, each one remains idle, with no known date for when the keys will finally be handed over to the many individuals and families on the housing list. Commenting on the situation, Councillor Joe Sullivan said that is “unacceptable” that the houses have been at a standstill since December 2022.

"The site has been closed since Christmas. At the time of the closure, about 12 to 15 of the houses were near completion and needed only a very small amount of work to get them over the line. The houses haven’t advanced since then,” he said.

This situation cannot be tolerated during the current housing crisis. The responsibility for the provision of houses sits with Wexford County Council and Wexford County Council alone, not the developer. The provision of housing for the over 1,000 people on the housing list in the Gorey area is of major concern.”

Cllr Sullivan said that he receives calls from those seeking housing “daily”, describing dealing with housing queries as a “full-time job".

"The pressures are enormous and the stories are quite difficult to listen to,” he said.

While members of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council were informed at the April meeting that nobody has presented as homeless since the lifting of the eviction ban, Cllr Sullivan said that he has been contacted by people living in very challenging situations in order to keep a roof over their heads.

"People are not presenting because they’re finding themselves in very difficult family situations where there is overcrowding. Other people are over-holding in rental properties because they have nowhere to go.”

This is not the first time that the Tobar Mhuire housing project has stagnated. While the first batch of the houses were completed in February 2022, they were not allocated until July of the same year due to a dispute between the local authority and the developer.

Speaking on the recent hold-up, Housing Director with Wexford County Council Carolyne Godkin said that they are seeking an updated completion date for the project from the developer.

“The council has a contract in place with a developer to provide 39 houses on a turnkey basis in Tobar Mhuire, Creagh, Gorey. We have received 10 of these properties to date and the rest were scheduled for delivery this year.

The council is aware that the site in question has been closed for a number of months and we are currently pursuing an updated completion date from the developer.”