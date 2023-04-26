Staff at Gorey Visitor Centre ‘blindsided’ by shock closure

Staff at Gorey Visitor Centre say that they felt “blindsided and disappointed” by the decision made by County Wexford Chamber to close the art shop and tourist information centre.

Last week, County Wexford Chamber announced that the doors of Gorey Visitor Centre will shut for the final time at the end of May, citing the planned change of use for the Market House as the reason behind their decision. The announcement sparked great shock and confusion, both from staff at the centre, and many of the 55 artists whose work is sold there.

The Gorey Visitor Centre currently supports local artists by providing them with a space to showcase and sell their work while also having the dual purpose of being the Tourist Information Point for the area.

Lauren Byrne Roberts, one of the five members of staff at the Centre, said that they were shocked and disappointed by the decision, having only been informed of the impending closure days before the public announcement.

“The general consensus with the staff is that we are all very disappointed. We feel that we were blindsided by the decision, as we were only told last Friday, while the artists were only told on Tuesday this week,” she said.

We were instructed not to say anything to the artists until the Chamber did and we had urged them to get in touch as soon as possible because we had artists coming in with new stock. We felt horrible not being able to say anything, knowing that we won’t be able to sell all this work in the time we have left. We’re here for the artists as much as we can be. It’s been very difficult for everyone.”

When asked about the reasoning offered by the Chamber to the staff about the closure, Lauren said that “the blame was shifted to the Council”, with the planned change of use for Gorey Market House stated as the sole reason.

“We should have been told that this was at least a possibility and at least we could have prepared ourselves and given the artists a bit more notice. Because we weren’t aware, that’s unfortunately not the case.”

The move to close the Centre is contrary to the messages that the staff have received in recent months. According to Lauren, the manager of the Centre left her position in January of this year and, with nobody hired in her place, the remaining staff were tasked with the responsibility of carrying out managerial duties. However, despite no move to hire a replacement manager, the staff were assured that the Centre would remain open.

“After our manager left, we were instructed to reassure the artists that everything was going ahead as usual and not to worry. That’s how we have been operating for the last two and a half months,” she said.

With summer being one of the busiest sales periods for the artists who sell their work in the Centre, the recent announcement comes as a huge blow.

“Currently, there are 55 artists in the shop and we’re always getting applications from other artists to join the community and the shop. Due to space restrictions, there’s only so many we can have at any one time,” explained Lauren. “That’s 55 artists who are going to be affected by this now. Some of them do have other means of selling their work but, for a lot of them, this would be their main outlet.”

“We have always celebrated the creative journey of every artist in our shop, and the centre showcases the phenomenal talent and creativity that flows through this community. It has been incredibly unfair to these wonderful craftspeople to be given such short notice, and no opportunity to offer a solution during the decision-making process of the closure, which neither we, nor they, were a part of."

The loss of the tourist information service will also be a huge blow, explained Lauren.

"Another service we feel invaluable to the community is the tourist information provided by the Visitor Centre. A physical presence in the town is imperative to those that travel to the North Wexford area. We are always available with enthusiasm to those requiring information on local tourism, businesses and accommodation, and provide booklets and leaflets promoting local businesses, places of interest and popular hiking and walking trails.”

"Our priority as staff is to the artists and the visitors. As much as we would love to see some change to the decision, we’ll have to do what we can in our capacity.”

Since the closure was made public, the team at Gorey Visitor Centre have been “overwhelmed” by the support of the community. The staff – who are employed under the Community Employment scheme and Tus initiative – have also received a huge amount of support from the supervisors of these schemes in recent days, added Lauren.

A statement from County Wexford Chamber on Wednesday noted their intention to close the facility and thanked the management and staff for their long-standing service to the community. It cites plans to change the use of Gorey Market House, where the Centre is currently located, as the reason for the closure. Wexford County Council recently put a call out for expressions of interest from people interested in developing the Market House, with a closing date of last week. However, according to Director of Services with Wexford County Council Liz Hore – who stressed that the closure decision was not made by the Council – any such redevelopment will not take place for a considerable amount of time.

The statement from County Wexford Chamber reads:

“County Wexford Chamber regrets to announce the closure of Gorey Visitor Centre at the end of May.

The Visitor Centre has served both the tourist market and the artistic community in Gorey and County Wexford for many years. The anticipated changes to the use of the Market House on Gorey’s Main Street mean the end of the journey for Gorey Visitor Centre in its current location.

We would like to thank the management and staff of the Visitor Centre for their professionalism and dedication. We appreciate the support of the artistic community and wish them the very best for the future.

We commend the support of Wexford County Council in facilitating the operation of a tourist office and arts/crafts retail outlet in the Market House.

Tourist and event information is available online at www.lovegorey.ie. Wexford County Council’s Arts Officer, Liz Burns, can also be contacted by artists seeking advice.

Again, we offer a sincere thank you to staff, artists, customers, and stakeholders.”

Responding to a query about subsequent job losses, CEO of County Wexford Chamber, Emma Dunphy said that no jobs will be affected by the move.

“There are no job losses as a result of the closure. We have been fortunate to be able to offer work placements in the Visitor Centre under the Community Employment scheme and Tus initiative. We have consulted with the respective scheme supervisors and the staff will remain in place in the Centre until mid-June. This is to facilitate artists to collect any work that is unsold at the end of May,” she said. “We have been delighted with the calibre of staff over the years and commend their dedication and enthusiasm to their roles.”

Ms Dunphy said that there are no plans to relocate the visitor centre.

With the development of Gorey Market House not due to occur in the foreseeable future, Ms Murphy was asked whether there were other reasons behind the decision to make a sudden closure.

“Gorey Visitor Centre was an initiative started a number of years ago by Gorey Chamber – and County Wexford Chamber has supported the local artists and tourist office for the last few years. We are not now in a position to maintain that support, nor are we in a position to provide support for this in another facility,” she said.

“We met with Wexford County Council to discuss the reasons behind our decision. One of the outcomes of that meeting was that tourist information will continue to be available online at www.lovegorey.ie. In addition, Wexford County Council’s Arts Officer, Liz Burns, can also be contacted by artists seeking advice on new outlets.

A decision such as this was not easy to make, and we were happy to maintain this service as long as was feasible and to be able to offer work placements in the Visitor Centre under the Community Employment scheme and Tús initiative. We have been delighted with the calibre of staff over the years and commend their dedication and enthusiasm to their roles.”

District Manager for Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Philip Knight said that Wexford County Council was sorry to see the centre go but reiterated that they had no involvement in the move to close it.

“Wexford County Council had no part in the decision to close the Visitor Centre,” he said. “From our point of view, going forward, the Love Gorey platform is there for people to find out information about tourism in Gorey.”

Norma Foley of Love Gorey said that, in terms of tourism promotion in the region, she would continue to ensure north Wexford is represented through both her work with Love Gorey and as a member of the Visit Wexford committee.

Regardless of how the decision was made, it has led to outcry from many artists around the community. Carol Carr has been selling her crafts in the shop since soon after it opened.

"It was a total shock. A couple of months ago, we were told there’s nothing happening yet with the Market House because we all asking. We were all working away as normal,” she said. “Apart from it being very nice financially, it is very good mentally. I’m a craft worker all my life and to be able to sell outside your bubble is so good for you.

The centre is very well-known and it’s a first port of call when people get off the bus. It’s crazy to think of closing it.”

“Naturally I am sad to see it close as it was a great place to promote my work alongside all the other craftspeople. I just hope that they will find another premises so that the artists can have a place to sell their work in Gorey,” said Textile Designer Gráinne Kenny, who has been selling her art in the shop since the beginning.

The closure of the Visitor Centre would be a “big loss to the town”, said Mary Fleming, whose work is also sold in the shop.

"I am sad to see it go but I understand there are commercial forces at play. My hope is that it would not be a case of it closing, but that it would be reopened somewhere else.”

An online petition to keep the Gorey Visitor Centre open has recently been launched and at time of publication, had over 200 signatures.

Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said that the closure of Gorey Visitor Centre would be a “huge loss”.

“To lose this would be a massive loss to the north Wexford area but we can’t as a Council say that we don’t have any further responsibility. We own the building. The staffing come through Tus and CE Schemes,” he said.

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin said that he received word of the impending closure while he was attending a meeting about the Council’s Arts Strategy for the next five years. Stating that the Gorey District is underfunded in several areas including the arts, he went on to say that the Visitor Centre had dedicated staff who were prepared to “go beyond the call of duty” to promote Gorey for arts and tourism and that the Council should do whatever they can to ensure such a facility is not lost.

The councillor said that, while online tourism platforms are very important, “so too is having a physical focal point with a friendly face and friendly staff behind the counter”.

“The Census results show there was a 14 per cent increase in population in the Gorey district, way higher than any other district. This reinforces the case County Hall needs to resource Gorey to ensure facilities like this can be created.”

Stating that he learned of the news via social media, Councillor Andrew Bolger said he hopes that the decision can be revisited.

"My view would be that it does play an important role in Gorey. It may not be the most commercially viable venue but it does play an important role in allowing artists to sell their work and visitors to pop in for information. I plead with the Chamber to try to revisit their decision.”

Commenting on the closure announcement on Tuesday, Senator Malcolm Byrne said that he is “currently in discussions with Wexford Chamber of Commerce and Wexford County Council with a view to either the visitor centre and gallery continuing for a further period in the Market House or at a new location”.

"There is a huge value to this popular facility. If and when the Market House is developed, we need to look at how we can integrate such a service or find an alternative location,” he added.

When contacted about the possibility of keeping the centre open until development begins at Gorey Market House, CEO of Wexford County Council Tom Enright reiterated that the decision to close Gorey Visitor Centre was not made by Wexford County Council but said that they would be happy to engage in conversation about the matter.​