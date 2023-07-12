St Aidan’s respite services won’t reopen in August as planned – ‘It would be unsafe and unacceptable to offer respite without enough staff’

St Aidan’s Day Care Centre will not be reopening its respite services on August 1 as previously planned. Having been forced into closing the services on May 1 due to staffing issues, the centre had initially intended to close for 12 weeks while it addressed issues around recruitment. However, despite hiring 15 new staff members the centre says it is not ready to reopen on August 1 because of a “continued inability to provide safe services at present”.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer Eimear Mannion said St Aidan’s had “worked very hard on recruitment in the past two months, and we have made really good progress, however due to the lengthy vetting processes in our sector, we won’t have enough new employees started with us in time to facilitate the reopening of respite on August 1.

“We are aware this will be very disappointing news for everyone. We know how vital the respite service is to the people we support, and to their families.”

On April 1 St Aidan’s had 16 vacancies, all but one of which has now been filled. But Ms Mannion said it wasn’t simply a case of reopening the respite services as soon as staff had been hired.

“While a number of new employees have already started in their roles, there are more going through our comprehensive reference checking and garda vetting process, as well as working out their notice periods. It will be another several weeks before all these candidates are settled into their new roles.”

Unable to give an exact date or a time period for when the service is likely to reopen, Ms Mannion said that providing respite remained a “key priority” for everyone at St Aidan’s. “We are not in a position as yet to say when we will be ready to reopen respite,” she said. “We are actively continuing with our recruitment efforts and more recruitment events are being arranged. We are determined to provide respite in any form, for any period, as soon as we can.”

Reacting to the news that the centre wouldn’t be reopening on August 1, Darren McGovern of the Parents Unite for Respite group said this development hadn’t come as a surprise to he and the other parents.

“It’s not the delay (we’re upset about), we knew this was going to happen from day one, since May 1,” said Darren. “On a personal, emotional note we feel very upset, we feel let down, we feel neglected. Our nation is supposed to pride itself on cherishing all children equally, but if you’re from Gorey and you have additional needs you’re treated as a second class citizen. We feel let down by management at St Aidan’s, by our local elected representatives, councillors and senator, feel let down by our TDs, both in government and in opposition.”

And Darren believes there is an accepted belief that parents will soldier on regardless of what supports are available to them.

“We have reached a situation where the most vulnerable people in our society can be disregarded and allowed by the establishment to be treated as second class citizens. This would not be allowed to happen in Leo’s back-yard, Minister McGrath’s, Paschal Donohue’s, it wouldn’t happen in any of their constituencies. It’s the parents, the loved ones, the carers who have been picking up the work, we’re like the matchsticks holding up the foundations of the HSE.

"It’s not easy at the moment, especially with the kids off school, my son was up at 5.30 this morning, 2 a.m. yesterday, he’s going around pulling pictures off the wall, you have to have constant eyes on him, there is no break for the parents and there is no one else who can mind our son.”

With no reopening date forthcoming from management at St Aidan’s, Darren is not hopeful for the future and says he doesn’t expect the respite service to be operational until 2024.

“That respite service won’t be open by the end of this year,” he said. “The Parents Unite for Respite are very upset with how they’ve been treated by the management of St Aidan’s and we can hope they can do what’s right and restore this service immediately.”

Cognisant of the public reaction to the announcement, Ms Mannion said it was vital the centre was fully prepared to provide the best service possible before it welcomed its clients back into the fold.

“The public are very supportive of Saint Aidan’s and the services we provide, and we are lucky to have wonderful community support,” she said. “I think the public fully understands that in order to secure employment with vulnerable people, very stringent reference checking and garda vetting is required. Staff must be fully qualified, trained and inducted into their roles. It would be unsafe and contrary to regulations to operate in any other way.

“We hope those waiting for our respite service to re-open, understand that it would be unsafe and unacceptable to offer respite breaks without enough staff. I fully understand the current situation is very distressing for everyone, and I so wish we could reopen tomorrow. We are working very hard to re-open, in any form, as soon as we can.”

With the closure attributed to the ongoing problems in attracting workers to the sector, Ms Mannion said that although St Aidan’s has received “good feedback from candidates who have heard good news about the progress Saint Aidan’s is making on many fronts” and has “applications for roles in all areas across the service”, those problems haven’t gone away.

“The disability and health sector as a whole has suffered chronic underfunding over the years, which has inevitably impacted on retention and recruitment. This underfunding must be addressed by the government at a national level. I believe government are well briefed on this issue, including my own briefing of Minister of Finance, Michael McGrath, at a meeting here in Wexford recently.

"The resolution of the underfunding issue by Government must of course include addressing the pay issue.”

Also included in Ms Mannion’s was a response to a complaint St Aidan’s received after it suspended its respite service in which she provides “detailed data on staff shortages”.

The data includes details of St Aidan’s staffing gap analysis which shows that in May of this year 123 shifts were required to cover across the residential and day services in May. The centre required 283 hours to cover week May 1-7, plus “further hours yet to be ascertained estimated to be 252 hours”, giving a total estimated staffing gap from May 1-7 of 535 hours, equivalent to 14 whole-time equivalent (WTE) staff.

According to the date, the capacity of St Aidan’s respite staff that week was 300 hours. “St Aidan’s WTE staff in 2023 is 108 WTE, therefore the staffing gap of 14 WTE equated to a 13 per cent gap in staffing resources,” read the statement.

Having been formed in the wake of the closure and held protests outside St Aidan’s, the Parents Unite for Respite group expressed its disappointment at the delayed reopening of respite services.