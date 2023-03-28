South Wicklow Drama Festival 2023 is a sellout success

The cast of Bridge Drama's 'Big Big Sky' pictured in St Brigid's Hall, Carnew during the South Wicklow Drama Festival 2023 on Wednesday evening. (l to r)- Dennis (Murt Murphy), Angie (Mairéad Ryan), Ed (Séan Byrne) and Lauren (Niamh Cullen). Pic: Jim Campbell

Carmel Bowes and Irene Langrell were pictured at Bridge Drama's 'Big Big Sky' during the South Wicklow Drama Festival 2023 in St Brigid's Hall, Carnew on Wednesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

The Community Arts Group pictured at the official opening of their art exhibition in Roberts Garage in Carnew on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kevin McEvoy (Secretary SWDF), Anna Walker ADA (adjudicator), Eamonn Doran (Chairman SWDF) and PJ Arthur (who performed the opening) pictured on the opening night of the South Wicklow Drama Festival 2023 in St Brigid's Hall on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the official opening of the art exhibition in Roberts Garage in Carnew on Thursday evening were Mary Doran, Marion O'Toole (who performed the opening), John Hempenstall, Angelina Arcarí and Bridget Bell. Pic: Jim Campbell

The cast of 'See How They Run' which was performed by Lislea Dramatic Players on the opening night of the South Wicklow Drama Festival 2023 in St Brigid's Hall on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kilmuckridge Drama Group and Thurles Drama Group were the shining stars of this year’s South Wicklow Drama festival, which came to a close on Sunday after a successful nine days of performances.

There was a full house in St Brigid’s Hall in Carnew for each night of the festival, demonstrating the huge appetite for drama across the Wexford and Wicklow communities. In addition to the performances, audience members were treated to a cup of tea next door during each show interval, during which they also had the opportunity to view an art exhibition curated by Carnew Community Art Group. The exhibition comprises a very diverse and interesting range of art from local artists, displaying the wonderful talent that is in the area.

Adjudicator Anna Walker attested to the very high standard attained by all of the groups during the week. She said she enjoyed every minute of her time in Carnew and thanked the organising committee. She then gave her final adjudication and the much awaited results of the 2023 South Wicklow Drama Festival as follows:

Confined Section

1st: Kilmuckridge Drama Group – ‘Sive’

2nd: Wayside Players – ‘The Field’

3rd: Lislea Dramatic Players – ‘See How They Run’

Open Section

1st: Thurles Drama Group – ‘The Seafarer’

2nd: Wexford Drama Group – ‘The Father’

3rd: Bunclody-Kilmyshall Drama Group – ‘The Night Alive’

Confined Section:

Best Supporting Actor – Ben Murphy, Wayside

Best Supporting Actress – Ellen Hannaway, Lislea

Best Actor – John Hearne, Kilmuckridge

Best Actress – Margo Whelan, Kilmuckridge

Best Director – Anthony O’Connor, Kilmuckridge

Open Section:

Best Supporting Actress – Margaret Farrell, Bunclody-Kilmyshall

Best Supporting Actor – David McElgunn, Thurles

Best Actress – Seona O’Connor, Wexford

Best Actor – Andy Doyle, Wexford

Best Director – Margaret McCormack, Thurles

Adjudicator Award 1 – Enniscorthy Drama Group for putting on a production by one of their own

Adjudicator Award 2 – Eugene McLoughlin as Bull McCabe, Wayside.

Adjudicator Award 3 – Stage Management Team from Lislea Dramatic Players.

Best Comedy Performance (Jim Tighe Trophy) – Matt Tracey as Ivan, Thurles.

Magic Moment in Theatre (Pat Connaughton Award) – Director Kieran Tyrrell; Actor Billy

Canning for the finding of the turnip. (Bunclody-Kilmyshall)

Audience Cup (Altura Credit Union Award) – Thurles Drama Group, ‘The Seafarer’

Best Presentation – Bunclody- Kilmyshall DG, ‘The Night Alive’