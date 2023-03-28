South Wicklow Drama Festival 2023 is a sellout success
Kilmuckridge Drama Group and Thurles Drama Group were the shining stars of this year’s South Wicklow Drama festival, which came to a close on Sunday after a successful nine days of performances.
There was a full house in St Brigid’s Hall in Carnew for each night of the festival, demonstrating the huge appetite for drama across the Wexford and Wicklow communities. In addition to the performances, audience members were treated to a cup of tea next door during each show interval, during which they also had the opportunity to view an art exhibition curated by Carnew Community Art Group. The exhibition comprises a very diverse and interesting range of art from local artists, displaying the wonderful talent that is in the area.
Adjudicator Anna Walker attested to the very high standard attained by all of the groups during the week. She said she enjoyed every minute of her time in Carnew and thanked the organising committee. She then gave her final adjudication and the much awaited results of the 2023 South Wicklow Drama Festival as follows:
Confined Section
1st: Kilmuckridge Drama Group – ‘Sive’
2nd: Wayside Players – ‘The Field’
3rd: Lislea Dramatic Players – ‘See How They Run’
Open Section
1st: Thurles Drama Group – ‘The Seafarer’
2nd: Wexford Drama Group – ‘The Father’
3rd: Bunclody-Kilmyshall Drama Group – ‘The Night Alive’
Confined Section:
Best Supporting Actor – Ben Murphy, Wayside
Best Supporting Actress – Ellen Hannaway, Lislea
Best Actor – John Hearne, Kilmuckridge
Best Actress – Margo Whelan, Kilmuckridge
Best Director – Anthony O’Connor, Kilmuckridge
Open Section:
Best Supporting Actress – Margaret Farrell, Bunclody-Kilmyshall
Best Supporting Actor – David McElgunn, Thurles
Best Actress – Seona O’Connor, Wexford
Best Actor – Andy Doyle, Wexford
Best Director – Margaret McCormack, Thurles
Adjudicator Award 1 – Enniscorthy Drama Group for putting on a production by one of their own
Adjudicator Award 2 – Eugene McLoughlin as Bull McCabe, Wayside.
Adjudicator Award 3 – Stage Management Team from Lislea Dramatic Players.
Best Comedy Performance (Jim Tighe Trophy) – Matt Tracey as Ivan, Thurles.
Magic Moment in Theatre (Pat Connaughton Award) – Director Kieran Tyrrell; Actor Billy
Canning for the finding of the turnip. (Bunclody-Kilmyshall)
Audience Cup (Altura Credit Union Award) – Thurles Drama Group, ‘The Seafarer’
Best Presentation – Bunclody- Kilmyshall DG, ‘The Night Alive’