‘Significant anger’ in Gorey area as no end in sight for flooding at the Ahare River

Discussions over the Ahare River flooding grew heated last week as attendees at a public meeting pushed for Wexford County Council to go beyond their current plan to establish a flood warning system.

Councillor Joe Sullivan called the meeting in the Golden Anchor in Castletown on Thursday and attendees included Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, Cathy Lee of the Ahare River and Biodiversity Group, Community Water Officer with Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) Ann Phelan and a large number of local residents. It was organised soon after the March Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District meeting, at which Cllr Sullivan was informed by Wexford County Council Coastal Engineer George Colfer that his proposal to cut a channel at Clone beach to release the water could not be carried out without vigorous environment assessments.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Sullivan said that there is “significant anger” in the community from local residents who have been affected by significant flooding.

"The depth of the anger is fairly tangible. It is stemming from the local community whose lives are being hindered and upset by a roadway that is being flooded continually. This flooding can be alleviated by the simplest of measures. There doesn’t appear to be any will at County Council level to do it.”

Last year, a preliminary flood risk assessment report carried out by Malachy Walsh and Partners on appointment by Wexford County Council was presented to the Gorey members. This outlines the causes and consequences of flooding at and near Ahare bridge, along with seven possible flood risk reduction measures. Wexford County Council opted to move ahead with the introduction of a flood warning system aimed at preventing motorists from driving through the deep water. While work was due to begin on the installation of the warning system at Ahare in March, it has yet to commence. Wexford County Council Roads Department did not respond by time of publication when contacted about a start date.

“I think that measure would be ok if the river was only flooded on occasion but now, when it has been flooded seven days out of ten, further action is required. The existence of human beings on this earth has to be given priority over waterways,” said Cllr Sullivan regarding the flood warning system plan.

Repeating sentiments shared in previous Council meetings, Cllr Sullivan said that people in the community had previously been cutting a channel to let the Ahare River out to sea for “generations” and said that “local knowledge needs to be listened to”. However, while this historic practice was noted at the March Council meeting by Coastal Engineer George Colfer, he said that “very stringent environmental legislation” that has been introduced means that what was once carried out in the area is no longer acceptable. He explained that getting the green light to cut a channel would involve “a lot of hurdles” and further environmental assessments.

Following last week’s public meeting, Cllr Sullivan said that he would like to see Wexford County Council engage with the people in Castletown in “a meaningful way” about the issue.

“They haven’t worked with us at all other than hiding behind European legislation,” he said. “We don’t want any more surveys. I’m sick and tired of taxpayer’s money being eaten up with surveys.”

"We have to decide does public safety trump European legislation or does European legislation trump public safety. When the accident happens, and it will happen, be assured it will happen, where is the responsibility going to lie? In my opinion public safety trumps everything.”

When asked how he foresees moving ahead with cutting a channel without carrying out the additional survey work that is required by law at a European level, Cllr Sullivan said that he is looking for Wexford County Council to seek a compromise.

“What I am asking for is that an accommodation be arrived at that respects public safety and also gives due respect to European environmental law and I believe that can be done. I believe you can’t get situations like this sorted out until you have a certain amount of compromise and movement on both sides. With every law and every rule and directive, if they’re all rigidly imposed to the letter, we couldn’t exist in the world. It is vital we have these in place. It would be mayhem if they weren’t in place. I’m saying work within the regulations. I’m not saying smash them and walk through them,” he said. “I believe that the people of Castletown want what’s best for themselves, their community and their environment. I will be standing with them and won’t be taking one step back in relation to it.”

Cathy Lee of the Ahare River and Biodiversity Group said that, as a local person, she acknowledges and understands people’s concerns about the public safety risk posed by frequent flooding at Ahare. She said that the way forward must see everyone working together as a community, and in tandem with the wider environment.

"We need to look at wider catchment solutions and take a multifaceted approach,” she suggested.

“The removal of hedgerows has compounded the problem. There isn’t the possibility of water soakage when they’re gone and drainage channels are dug in their place. When we have heavy rain, it runs straight off the land and into the river and compounds the problem.

We can look at riparian planting, look at having willow and alder trees planted along the river. The river banks need to be stabilised.”

Ms Lee noted a report carried out by Ecological Consultant Faith Wilson which was commissioned by the Ahare River and Biodiversity Group with LAWPRO funding in 2022. In this report, Ms Wilson notes that the river “suffers from a lack of integrated catchment management plan”. Her recommendations for slowing the flow of the river and thereby mitigating flooding centred upon “natural flood management” measures such as increasing soil filtration and allowing water to soak away, storing water using natural features such as ponds and ditches and planting trees on the floodplain.

"The issue is best resolved through nature-based solutions within the catchment upstream if here through the restoration of field boundaries such as hedgerows, the retention or establishment of small areas of scrub and riparian woodland,” she continued.

Ms Lee has echoed this call for the development of a river catchment management plan. She is also calling for the road drainage culverts under the road North of the Ahare Bridge to be cleared by Wexford County Council, saying that a recent survey using non-toxic aquatic dye tracking highlighted that no water is getting through these road culverts.

"Clearing these blocked culverts could result in an improvement in road flooding and would not involve huge cost or complexity,” she said.

Looking ahead, the group members plan to continue to speak for nature-based solutions to the flooding issue in parallel with their work aimed at promoting biodiversity in the community, said Cathy.

"We are going to continue the work we’re doing. Am I walking away from it because it’s a difficult situation? No I’m not. It’s a complex situation. The slash and burn of years ago is gone. We can’t do that any more because we have knowledge now that it does harm. You’re going to compound the problem and make it worse.”

Senior Executive Engineer with Wexford County Council, Gerry Forde reiterated statements previously made by himself his colleagues that there are no plans to move forward with the cutting of the channel. He said the planned flood warning system will address the primary concern which is public safety.

"Our priority and the priority of my colleagues in roads is to get the early warning system in place. We are concerned about the risk to the public if people drive in on it,” he said.

“Once we have the early warning system in place and the road is blocked off, that should stop any danger to people.”

Mr Forde went on to say cutting the channel at the beach would require vigorous and costly environmental assessments, saying that “there is no easy solution”.

"If we go to do the work, we will have to make a planning application to An Bord Pleanala and do a detailed ecological assessment. If a private individual wants to do it, they will have to get a detailed ecological assessment and apply to Wexford County Council planning. Also, it’s on a foreshore so you need a foreshore licence to work on the shore as well. There is no easy solution,” he said. “It would be a breach of our county development plan if we went and did something there without getting permission for it.”

The area is a proposed Natural Heritage Area (pNHA) and, while this does not offer as much protection as would be afforded a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) or a Special Protection Area (SPA), it does still limit what can be done there, explained Mr Forde.

"The pNHA designation is in place because it is a wetland. When you cut the river straight out, that would completely drop the water level in the wetland. We have already been in trouble in general terms in Europe over the effects we have had on our wetlands,” he said.

"Any work we do we have to comply with environmental legislation. We cannot carry out measures without doing so. A classic example is that we wanted to do coastal protection works in Kilpatrick and we couldn’t get permission to do it ourselves. If we don’t comply with the legislation, we could be in trouble with Europe.”

Mr Forde also drew attention to cutting that is carried out at Our Lady's Island, saying that this is carried out for environmental reasons and is a “very different situation” to that at the Ahare River.

When asked whether it would be possible to find “a compromise” as Cllr Sullivan had suggested, Mr Forde outlined the difficulty in doing so in such a situation.

"If there is a dispute between neighbours and there is no planning or environmental legislation involved, we can remediate and come to a solution. But you can’t compromise on the law. The legislation is legislation. You have to follow that through.”

In recent days, the river broke out on its own and this has alleviated the flooding in the short-term, said Mr Forde. However, going forward, it is hoped that a committee can be developed to look at what realistic long-term measures can be put in place to address the ongoing flooding.

"What we’re suggesting is a situation similar to what we have at Our Lady’s Island. There’s a committee there that works quite well. We are suggesting that we form a committee at Ahare which comprises representatives from Wexford County Council’s Environment department, local councillors, local wildlife groups, the NPWS and local residents. This committee will come together to discuss possible solutions.”